WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, will testify before the Senate Finance Committee on Friday morning.

The 64-year-old was a respected heart surgeon who turned into a popular TV pitchman. Now he has his sights on overseeing health insurance for about 150 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid or Affordable Care Act coverage.

Republicans, who have coalesced around Trump's nominees for the health agencies, are likely to ask Oz about his plans for Medicare and Medicaid, including the Trump administration's focus on eliminating fraud from the $1 trillion programs.

Democrats, meanwhile, will question Oz's tax filings, which they say show he has used a tax code loophole to underpay taxes by thousands of dollars on Medicare, the program he'll oversee. They will also grill Oz on any cuts he would make to the health insurance coverage as well as comments on his TV show supporting privatized Medicare.

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics has done an “extensive review” of Oz's finances, spokesman Christopher Krepich said in a statement about Oz’s taxes. He added that the office has indicated “any potential conflicts have been resolved and he is in compliance with the law.”

Oz has hawked everything from supplements to private health insurance plans on his former TV series, “The Dr. Oz Show,” which ran for 13 seasons and helped him amass a fortune.

Oz’s net worth is between $98 million and $332 million, according to an analysis of the disclosure, which lists asset values in ranges but does not give precise dollar figures. His most recent disclosure shows he also holds millions of dollars worth of shares in health insurance, fertility, pharmaceutical and vitamin companies. He has promised to divest from dozens of companies that would pose conflicts for him as the CMS administrator.