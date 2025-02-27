All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

Dozens reportedly injured after explosions rock a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders in Congo

BUKAVU, Congo (AP) — Dozens of people were reportedly injured Thursday after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in the captured city of Bukavu in eastern Congo.

JANVIER BARHAHIGA and MONIKA PRONCZUK, Associated Press
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)
In this video frame grab, people assist victims after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in Bukavu, eastern Congo, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Janvier Barhahiga)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BUKAVU, Congo (AP) — Dozens of people were reportedly injured Thursday after two explosions hit a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders and residents in the captured city of Bukavu in eastern Congo.

Video and photos shared on social media on Thursday showed a crowd fleeing the meeting in Bukavu in panic and bloodied bodies on the ground.

Leaders of the M23 rebel group were meeting residents when the explosions occurred in the central part of Bukavu. Among the rebel leaders present was Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), which includes the M23.

The leaders, including Nangaa, were leaving the podium when two blasts rocked the scene, according to a journalist present at the meeting.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have swept through the region seizing key cities and killing some 3,000 people. In a lightning three-week offensive, the M23 took control of eastern Congo’s main city Goma and seized the second largest city, Bukavu.

The rebels are supported by about 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts, and at times have vowed to march as far as Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, over 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away.

Rwanda has accused Congo of enlisting ethnic Hutu fighters responsible for the 1994 genocide in Rwanda of minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

M23 says it’s fighting to protect Tutsis and Congolese of Rwandan origin from discrimination and wants to transform Congo from a failed state to a modern one. Analysts have called those pretexts for Rwanda’s involvement.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 27
What to know about the Tate brothers, social media influence...
WorldFeb. 27
Imprisoned Kurdish leader urges PKK to disarm and disband as...
WorldFeb. 27
The Latest: Trump administration sets the stage for large-sc...
WorldFeb. 27
Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for March 4, while ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
USAID workers will be given 15 minutes to clear their workspaces as the agency gets dismantled
WorldFeb. 27
USAID workers will be given 15 minutes to clear their workspaces as the agency gets dismantled
France joining the U.S. in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals; says it's in talks
WorldFeb. 27
France joining the U.S. in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals; says it's in talks
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at home at 95 years old
WorldFeb. 27
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at home at 95 years old
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
WorldFeb. 27
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US
WorldFeb. 27
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
WorldFeb. 27
Hamas calls for talks on next phase of ceasefire after hostage-prisoner exchange
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep them from leaving for Europe?
WorldFeb. 27
A school helps migrants in Mauritania. Is it enough to keep them from leaving for Europe?
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
WorldFeb. 27
North Korea appears to have sent more troops to Russia to back its war against Ukraine, Seoul says
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy