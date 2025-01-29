All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 29, 2025

Dozens are injured in a stampede at India's massive Hindu festival

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people at a

AP News, Associated Press
Security officials make way for an ambulance as Hindu devotees gather for a holy dip by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesay, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Security officials make way for an ambulance as Hindu devotees gather for a holy dip by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesay, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees gather for a holy dip by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesay, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Hindu devotees gather for a holy dip by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesay, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees rest by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on the eve of Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees rest by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on the eve of Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees gather for a holy dip by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesay, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Hindu devotees gather for a holy dip by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesay, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees rest by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, as others move past them on the eve of 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Hindu devotees rest by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, as others move past them on the eve of 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hindu devotees gather for a holy dip by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesay, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)
Hindu devotees gather for a holy dip by the banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers, on Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day during the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesay, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Deepak Sharma)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people at a massive religious gathering in India rushed to take a holy bath in the country's northern Prayagraj city, setting off a stampede early Wednesday that injured dozens, local media reported.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the panic at the Maha Kumbh festival where devotees had congregated from across India to bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. News agency Press Trust of India cited authorities who said injured were sent to a hospital.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Maha Kumbh festival, held every 12 years, started on Jan. 13 and has been touted by Indian authorities as the world’s largest religious gathering. Authorities expect more than 400 million people to throng the pilgrimage site in total over the next six weeks.

Stampedes are relatively common around Indian religious festivals, where large crowds gather in small areas with shoddy infrastructure and few safety measures.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 29
US education agency investigating Denver schools over all-ge...
WorldJan. 29
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump administration freeze...
WorldJan. 28
Jake, Logan Paul make cryptic HBO Max announcements on socia...
WorldJan. 28
A$AP Rocky's accuser is testifying at his shooting trial in ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump signs executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for everyone under 19
WorldJan. 28
Trump signs executive order aimed at curtailing gender transitions for everyone under 19
This is what one family in Gaza returned home to after 15 months of war
WorldJan. 28
This is what one family in Gaza returned home to after 15 months of war
Study says climate change made conditions that fed California wildfires more likely, more intense
WorldJan. 28
Study says climate change made conditions that fed California wildfires more likely, more intense
Agents arrest man reportedly seen on viral video entering Colorado apartment with gang members
WorldJan. 28
Agents arrest man reportedly seen on viral video entering Colorado apartment with gang members
Watch a miles-long cluster of dolphins captured on drone video
WorldJan. 28
Watch a miles-long cluster of dolphins captured on drone video
PHOTO COLLECTION: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
WorldJan. 28
PHOTO COLLECTION: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
Caroline Kennedy warns senators that cousin RFK Jr. is a 'lie and cheat'
WorldJan. 28
Caroline Kennedy warns senators that cousin RFK Jr. is a 'lie and cheat'
Firings, freezes and layoffs: A look at Trump's moves against federal employees and programs
WorldJan. 28
Firings, freezes and layoffs: A look at Trump's moves against federal employees and programs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy