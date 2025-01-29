Dozens are injured in a stampede at India's massive Hindu festival

NEW DELHI (AP) — Tens of thousands of people at a massive religious gathering in India rushed to take a holy bath in the country's northern Prayagraj city, setting off a stampede early Wednesday that injured dozens, local media reported.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the panic at the Maha Kumbh festival where devotees had congregated from across India to bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. News agency Press Trust of India cited authorities who said injured were sent to a hospital.