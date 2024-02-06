All sections
WorldFebruary 17, 2025

Downloads of DeepSeek's AI apps paused in South Korea over privacy concerns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, has temporarily paused downloads of its chatbot apps in South Korea while it works with local authorities to address privacy concerns, according to South Korean officials on Monday.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The smartphone apps DeepSeek page is seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, China, on Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
FILE - The smartphone apps DeepSeek page is seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, China, on Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People watch a TV reporting DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
People watch a TV reporting DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A screen advertising of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S25 Ultra phone, with artificial intelligence capabilities, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
A screen advertising of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S25 Ultra phone, with artificial intelligence capabilities, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)ASSOCIATED PRESS

South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission said DeepSeek’s apps were removed from the local versions of Apple’s App Store and Google Play on Saturday evening and that the company agreed to work with the agency to strengthen privacy protections before relaunching the apps.

The action does not affect users who have already downloaded DeekSeek on their phones or use it on personal computers. Nam Seok, director of the South Korean commission’s investigation division, advised South Korean users of DeepSeek to delete the app from their devices or avoid entering personal information into the tool until the issues are resolved.

Many South Korean government agencies and companies have either blocked DeepSeek from their networks or prohibited employees from using the app for work, amid worries that the AI model was gathering too much sensitive information.

The South Korean privacy commission, which began reviewing DeepSeek’s services last month, found that the company lacked transparency about third-party data transfers and potentially collected excessive personal information, Nam said.

Nam said the commission did not have an estimate on the number of DeepSeek users in South Korea. A recent analysis by Wiseapp Retail found that DeepSeek was used by about 1.2 million smartphone users in South Korea during the fourth week of January, emerging as the second-most-popular AI model behind ChatGPT.

