President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for interior secretary told a Senate panel Thursday that the U.S. can leverage development of fossil fuels and other energy sources to promote world peace and lower costs and voiced concerns about the reliability of renewable power sources promoted under the Biden administration.

Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum described Trump’s aspiration to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” as a way to counter demand for fossil fuels from autocratic nations — Russia, Iran and Venezuela — that have fewer environmental safeguards.

Burgum also said the U.S. needs to make more “baseload” electricity from coal and other sources as it seeks to power data centers for the nation's tech industry. If confirmed, Burgum would become the chief steward of federal lands.

“This is something that is critical to our national security," Burgum said. "Without baseload we’re going to lose the AI arms race to China."

The Republican’s security claims were challenged by Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono who said that military leaders have described global warming as a threat that could trigger instability and wars.

“For you to take a position that you are going to engage in actions that result in burning more fossil fuels is troubling,” Hirono said.

Fossil fuels — oil, natural gas and coal — cause climate change. When they burn, greenhouse gases are released. When asked if he thinks climate change is a problem, Burgum said he believes it’s a “global phenomenon.”

The Interior Department oversees a half-billion acres of federal land and vast areas offshore. Combined those areas produce about one-quarter of U.S. oil, or more than 1 billion barrels of crude annually, making them a flashpoint in the debate over how to address climate change.

President Joe Biden’s administration scaled back new oil and gas sales from public reserves as part of its efforts to curb climate change. Nevertheless, oil production hit record levels under the Democrat as high prices spurred drilling on lands that were previously leased.

Trump has vowed to increase drilling for oil and gas and has been hostile to renewable energy including offshore wind. Burgum said Thursday that he wouldn’t try to convince his boss about its benefits.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, had asked Burgum if he would do so and noted that North Dakota gets more than one-third of its electricity from onshore wind turbines.