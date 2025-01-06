WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is heading to Greenland, visiting the Danish territory as his father has continued to stoke seemingly far-fetched suggestions that the U.S. could take control of it.

The younger Trump is going for a day trip to shoot video content for podcasting and will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures, according to a person familiar with the plans who was not authorized to speak publicly.

“I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’ My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights," President-elect Donald Trump posted on his social media site on Monday night, referring to his “Make America Great Again” movement

“Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation,” the president-elect wrote. “We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Danish broadcaster DR cited the head of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Mininnguaq Kleist, in reporting that Trump Jr. would be arriving Tuesday for a private visit, and there are no inquiries about a meeting with the Greenland government.

Greenland's prime minister, Múte B. Egede, hasn't commented. The island is an autonomous territory that's part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump has had designs on Greenland before. In a statement last month as he announced his pick for U.S. ambassador to Denmark, he wrote, “For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

Trump’s eldest son has become a prominent player in his father’s political movement and has served on his presidential transition team, helping to select the people who will staff the incoming White House.

But Trump Jr. has said he has no plans to join his father’s administration, instead intending to stay a key supporter of his father and his agenda from the outside. He’s especially vocal online, where he often indulges in trolling and sharing memes and hosts his own twice-a-week podcast, “Triggered With Don Jr.”

Greenland media reported that Trump Jr. may meet with Erik Jensen, the chairman of the governing party Siumut and the island’s equivalent to finance minister. The Associated Press hasn’t confirmed the meeting.