TORONTO (AP) — Canada's governing Liberal Party appeared poised for a historic election defeat this year. Then Donald Trump declared economic war and threatened to annex the entire country as a 51st state. Now the Canadian Liberals and their new prime minister could come out on top.

Then there's Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, facing a groundswell of visible support at home for her approach to Trump's tariff threats. There's Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited the White House last month and was knocked on his heels, then went back to Europe to receive what many offered as a hero's welcome. Even Emmanuel Macron’s comeback in French polls might be linked, some say, to his taking a more robust approach with the new U.S. president during recent weeks.

Saying the United States will always do what's best for the United States first, Trump has shaken up decades of international order. In weeks, he has sent leaders of other nations scrambling to shore up their own economies, partnerships and defenses against a Russia threat — and solidify their own polls at home, too.

“Trump is like a flaming freight train that is igniting everything in its path,” said Kory Teneycke, a conservative Canadian campaign director. “It’s not just a big thing. It’s almost the only thing that is moving the electorate right now.”

Everyone, it seems, is responding to Trump. But nearly two months after his blizzard of executive orders, threats and trade wars, some leaders are steadying their messages with defiance and plans — not that they will necessarily change the Trump administration's approach to it all.

Scrambling and dread in Europe

For great swaths of the European continent, Trump’s reversal of three years of support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion was received as an existential matter. Trump’s false claim that Zelenskyy started the war — and the American president’s thrashing of Zelenskyy in the Oval Office Feb. 28 — undermined 80 years of cooperation with Europe on the understanding that the U.S. would help protect those nations from the Russian threat after World War II. Trump also limited Ukraine’s access to intelligence and weaponry.

The confrontation laid bare the limits of a full-court press by America’s allies aimed at reshaping Trump’s determination to end Russia’s invasion even if the terms are not to Ukraine’s liking. And a lot of Europe didn’t like it much.

Leaders immediately backed up the Ukrainian president on social media. Visual confirmation came the next day, when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer enveloped Zelenskyy in a hug in front of 10 Downing Street for all to see. It was a visual hint at what one historian suggests could happen: “Oddly enough, NATO might become kind of a anti-Trump alliance,” said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto. “He’s doing a good job of creating that.”

That could happen reasonably quickly; some European leaders are already understanding that Trump is setting them adrift to face Russia alone.

For years, Trump had complained that NATO allies weren’t contributing enough to Europe’s defense. Macron, too, had pushed for a stronger, more sovereign Europe since his own election in 2017, and has since insisted that the EU step up and start acting as a strategic world power. And within moments of his Feb. 23 election as Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, declared that his “absolute priority” will be for Europe to “really achieve independence from the U.S.”

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is expected under its likely coalition government to loosen restrictions on borrowing money for defense spending. Meanwhile last week, the EU’s 27 member nations signed off on a plan to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries can increase their military spending. But for all that, Europe’s leaders were sidelined from talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday to end the war.

Canada’s conservatives struggle

Canada’s federal Conservatives and their leader Pierre Poilievre were heading for a massive victory in Canada’s federal election this year — until, Teneycke says, Trump’s near-daily trade and annexation threats derailed them.

“It’s the kiss of death to have JD Vance say something nice about you or have Elon Musk tweet out support for you. Every time Musk says something nice about Pierre Poilievre he goes down a point or two,” he said. “Stop helping. You are not helping.”

Teneycke was the campaign director for Doug Ford’s recent Progressive Conservative party win in the Canadian province of Ontario. Ford’s government just won big by having Ford stand up strong for Canada against Trump.