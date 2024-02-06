All sections
WorldMarch 19, 2025

DOGE official is taking a leadership role at USAID, an email obtained by AP says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior official at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is taking a leadership role at the U.S. Agency for International Development, giving DOGE direct authority over an agency that it has worked to dismantle, according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.

MATT BROWN and ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press
Pete Marocco, a political appointee focused on gutting USAID, departs after briefing the House Foreign Affairs Committee behind closed doors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Pete Marocco, a political appointee focused on gutting USAID, departs after briefing the House Foreign Affairs Committee behind closed doors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pete Marocco, a Trump administration political appointee who was serving as deputy head of USAID, disclosed the change in the email to State Department staff. It comes after Marocco and DOGE oversaw the gutting of 83% of USAID contracts, shifting the remaining programs under the State Department.

Marocco said in his email that he will serve as the State Department's head of foreign assistance.

Marocco wrote that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will “effective immediately” designate Jeremy Lewin as deputy administrator for policy and programs at USAID and as chief operating officer.

Lewin is a DOGE official who has worked with Musk's efforts at USAID and other federal agencies.

