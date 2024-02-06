All sections
WorldFebruary 9, 2025

‘Dog Man’ bests ‘Heart Eyes,’ ‘Love Hurts’ at box office

NEW YORK (AP) — On a quiet winter weekend at the box office, DreamWorks Animation’s

JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Petey, voiced by Pete Davidson, left, and Dog Man, voiced by Peter Hastings in a scene from DreamWorks Animation's "Dog Man." (Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation via AP)
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Petey, voiced by Pete Davidson, left, and Dog Man, voiced by Peter Hastings in a scene from DreamWorks Animation's "Dog Man." (Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Olivia Holt, left, and Mason Gooding in Screen Gems and Spyglass Media Group's "Heart Eyes." (Christopher Moss/Sony Pictures via AP)
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Olivia Holt, left, and Mason Gooding in Screen Gems and Spyglass Media Group's "Heart Eyes." (Christopher Moss/Sony Pictures via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ke Huy Quan in a scene from "Love Hurts." (Universal Pictures via AP)
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ke Huy Quan in a scene from "Love Hurts." (Universal Pictures via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — On a quiet winter weekend at the box office, DreamWorks Animation’s “Dog Man” chased its own tail, repeating as the top movie in theaters.

The animated Universal Pictures release, adapted from Dav Pilkey’s popular graphic novel series, collected $13.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Both new releases – the Ke Huy Quan action movie “Love Hurts” and the Valentine’s Day-themed slasher “Heart Eyes” – were left nipping at the heels of “Dog Man.”

Hollywood often largely punts Super Bowl weekend to the small screen. Last year, Apple’s much-derided “Argylle” debuted on the same weekend. Instead, the movie industry spends more energy pitching its blockbusters in trailers for the huge football audience on TV.

It wasn’t a banner weekend for “Dog Man.” It fell steeply, dropping 62% in it second weekend. But with a production budget of $40 million, “Dog Man” has already tallied $54.1 million domestically in two weeks.

Coming in second was Spyglass Media Group’s “Heart Eyes,” released by Sony. The horror-rom-com mashup earned $8.5 million from 3,102 locations. Reviews have been good for the film, directed by Josh Ruben and starring Oliva Holt and Mason Gooding, though audiences were less impressed. Moviegoers gave it a “B-” CinemaScore. Spyglass made “Heart Eyes” for $18 million.

“Love Hurts,” the action comedy from 87North Productions (“John Wick,” “The Fall Guy”), debuted with a paltry $5.8 million in 3,055 theaters. In his first big movie role since his Oscar-winning comeback in “Everything All at Once,” Ke Huy Quan stars as a mild-mannered realtor with a hitman past. Ariana DeBose co-stars. It, too, was modestly budgeted at $18 million. Audiences, however, mostly rejected the movie, giving “Love Hurts” a “C+” CinemaScore.

Next weekend should bring Hollywood its biggest box-office weekend of the year with the release of Marvel’s “Captain America: Brave New World” and Sony’s “Paddington in Peru.”

Final domestic figures will be released Monday. Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

1. “Dog Man,” $13.7 million.

2. “Heart Eyes,” $8.5 million.

3. “Love Hurts,” $5.8 million.

4. “Mufasa: The Lion King,” $3.9 million.

5. “Companion,” $3 million.

6. “One of Them Days,” $3 million.

7. “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” $2.6 million.

8. “Flight Risk,” $2.6 million.

9. “Sonic the Hedgehog,” $1.8 million.

10. “Moana 3,” $1.5 million.

