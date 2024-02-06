All sections
WorldOctober 14, 2024

Dodgers tie postseason mark of 33 straight scoreless innings, top Mets 9-0 in NLCS opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Flaherty combined on a three-hitter and Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings by routing the New York Mets 9-0 Sunday night in the NL Championship Series opener.

BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty, left, is greeted by Shohei Ohtani as he returns to the dugout during the seventh inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty, left, is greeted by Shohei Ohtani as he returns to the dugout during the seventh inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, right, and Mookie Betts celebrate after they scored on a single by Max Muncy during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, right, and Mookie Betts celebrate after they scored on a single by Max Muncy during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani steals second base past New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani steals second base past New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor during the second inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, and Mookie Betts celebrate after they scored on a single by Max Muncy during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, left, and Mookie Betts celebrate after they scored on a single by Max Muncy during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Mets during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Mets during the first inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the sixth inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo during the sixth inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy tags out New York Mets' Jesse Winker at third base after a single by Jose Iglesias during the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy tags out New York Mets' Jesse Winker at third base after a single by Jose Iglesias during the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after scoring on a single by Freddie Freeman against the New York Mets during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani celebrates after scoring on a single by Freddie Freeman against the New York Mets during the fourth inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty is high-fived in the dugout in the seventh inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty is high-fived in the dugout in the seventh inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the seventh inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the seventh inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles knocked out a wild Kodai Senga in the second inning, built a six-run lead by the fourth and matched the scoreless record set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against the Dodgers.

Los Angeles knocked out a wild Kodai Senga in the second inning, built a six-run lead by the fourth and matched the scoreless record set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against the Dodgers.

Backed by chants of “MVP! MVP!,” Shohei Ohtani was 2 for 4 with a walk while scoring two runs and driving in another.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Flaherty allowed two hits over seven innings in the Dodgers' first scoreless postseason start of seven-plus innings since Clayton Kershaw's eight innings in the 2020 NL Wild Card Series.

Flaherty left to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 53,503. The 28-year-old right-hander from nearby Burbank returned home from Detroit at the July 30 trade deadline and has been a steadying presence in a rotation hard-hit by injuries.

Flaherty retired his first nine batters, extending the Dodgers streak of consecutive hitters retired to 28, before walking Francisco Lindor leading off the fourth. New York's only hits off him were a pair of singles by Jesse Winker and Jose Iglesias in the fifth. Flaherty struck out six.

Lindor was 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout and Pete Alonso went hitless in three at-bats with a walk and a strikeout.

The Dodgers rallied from the brink of elimination against San Diego to win the NL Division Series in five games with shutouts in the last two games.

They opened their pursuit of a record 25th NL pennant by chasing Senga after 1 1/3 innings of his just third overall start in a year decimated by injuries.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

