WorldNovember 5, 2024

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has surgery to repair labrum tear in shoulder after World Series injury

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder,

DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is tagged out by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres on a steal attempt during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. Ohtani was injured on the play and helped off the field. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is tagged out by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres on a steal attempt during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. Ohtani was injured on the play and helped off the field. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani lays on the ground after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani lays on the ground after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder, following an injury the Los Angeles Dodgers star suffered during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26.

The Dodgers say the Japanese two-way player is expected to be ready for spring training in February.

Ohtani injured his nonthrowing shoulder while sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt, which resulted in a shoulder dislocation. He returned to play the next three games, helping the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the championship.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

