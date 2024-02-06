When Tristen Boyer recently had a couple of cavities filled, her dentist suggested she get fluoride treatment afterward. She has Crohn’s disease, which puts her at increased risk for tooth decay.

"It’s something I felt like I should get done,” the 22-year-old University of Kentucky student said. “It’s something I’m going to keep doing.”

Dentists and hygienists often propose fluoride treatments to patients in the dental chair to prevent cavities and strengthen teeth. But the relatively simple procedure – which involves applying a varnish, gel or foam directly to the teeth – isn’t always covered by insurance, especially for adults.

So when is it worth getting? Here are some ways to figure that out.

Who needs in-office fluoride treatment?

If there's a high risk of tooth decay, then professional fluoride treatments can help.

But if “you haven’t seen any decay in years, you’re probably OK. What you’re doing at home is probably enough,” said Dr. Robert Weyant at the University of Pittsburgh.

Besides looking at cavity history, your dentist may also ask about risky behaviors, such as drinking lots of soft drinks, and your oral health regimen.

Patients “who don’t have access to fluoridated water, don’t use fluoridated toothpaste or don’t floss regularly” may be good candidates for fluoride treatments, said Dr. Alex Daniel of Johns Hopkins University.

Treatments may also benefit certain groups more than others. Women in menopause, for example, experience hormonal changes that can lead to oral health problems. And people taking certain medications can get dry mouth, which means fewer bacteria-killing enzymes and potentially more decay.

For patients deemed to be at risk, dentists generally recommend treatments every three, six or 12 months.