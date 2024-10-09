ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tourism in Orlando rapidly came to a standstill Wednesday with the main airport and at least three theme parks and other businesses set to shut down, leaving Florida residents and visitors fleeing Hurricane Milton to hunker down in area hotels.

Milton, which is expected to come ashore late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major storm, threatened to ruin the vacations of tens of thousands of tourists who came to Orlando to visit the likes of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld, or partake in October festivities like Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. Disney and Universal were due to close Wednesday afternoon while SeaWorld did not open at all. All are expected to remain closed on Thursday.

Orlando International Airport, the nation's seventh busiest and Florida's most trafficked, ceased operations Wednesday morning.

The closures tempered expectations for some tourists while the impending storm raised some anxiety in others.

Linda and Bob Shaffer from northeast Pennsylvania said they had stocked up on pizza, peanut butter, drinks, flashlights and a deck of cards at their rental condo. They decided to walk around the resort’s entertainment in the hours before they planned to hole up during the hurricane.

“We’re just killing time until we have to stare at each other for the next 24 hours,” Linda Shaffer said.

Meanwhile, the soggy weather didn’t faze Serena Hedrick or her 16-year-old son, Corey, as they headed into Universal Studios on Wednesday. Corey had been worried about what could happen during their first hurricane but was comforted by the promise from their hotel of nonstop movies, kids’ activities and food.

“It is what it is,” Serena Hedrick said.

The Osborne family traveled from Memphis two days early so they could have almost two days at the theme parks before Milton hit. Alexander Osborne said other relatives decided not to join because of the storm, but he wasn’t worried about experiencing his first hurricane.