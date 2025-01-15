All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 15, 2025

Dire fire warning for LA area pushed back as winds ease

Firefighters in Los Angeles gained a brief respite as winds eased, delaying a critical fire warning. However, winds are expected to strengthen, posing renewed threats. Residents remain on high alert.

JAIMIE DING and JULIE WATSON and JOHN SEEWER, Associated Press
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Denise Johnson, whose home is one of the few that survived the Eaton Fire in her neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., holds her cat Ramsey as she and her two children hunker down without power to care for their pets and protect the home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Denise Johnson, whose home is one of the few that survived the Eaton Fire in her neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., holds her cat Ramsey as she and her two children hunker down without power to care for their pets and protect the home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Workers pull a burnt car out of the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Workers pull a burnt car out of the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Charred vehicles sit along the Pacific Coast Highway, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Charred vehicles sit along the Pacific Coast Highway, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A firefighter cuts down trees while setting containment lines in front of the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A firefighter cuts down trees while setting containment lines in front of the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trucks drive through a neighborhood destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Trucks drive through a neighborhood destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A search and rescue worker sifts through the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A search and rescue worker sifts through the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A burned fire hydrant drips water in front of charred trees in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A burned fire hydrant drips water in front of charred trees in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of a San Bernardino County Fire Department Search and Rescue crew work among the ruins of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Members of a San Bernardino County Fire Department Search and Rescue crew work among the ruins of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun rises behind a burned out home in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The sun rises behind a burned out home in Malibu, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kaylin Johnson, right, and her brother, Marques, whose home is one of the few that survived the Eaton Fire in their neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., pass the time outside their home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, as they hunker down without power. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kaylin Johnson, right, and her brother, Marques, whose home is one of the few that survived the Eaton Fire in their neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., pass the time outside their home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, as they hunker down without power. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
National guardsmen stage at Will Rogers State Historic Park to monitor activity after the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
National guardsmen stage at Will Rogers State Historic Park to monitor activity after the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The inside of a classroom is seen at Palisades High School in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The inside of a classroom is seen at Palisades High School in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle is driven through a burned mountain road in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A vehicle is driven through a burned mountain road in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Johnson family, whose home is one of the few that survived the Eaton Fire in their neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., prays with pastors outside their home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
The Johnson family, whose home is one of the few that survived the Eaton Fire in their neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., prays with pastors outside their home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kaylin Johnson, whose home is one of the few that survived the Eaton Fire in her neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., visits her neighbor's home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Kaylin Johnson, whose home is one of the few that survived the Eaton Fire in her neighborhood in Altadena, Calif., visits her neighbor's home Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A search and rescue crew sifts through the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A search and rescue crew sifts through the wreckage of a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John Locher)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The entrance to a classroom is seen at Palisades High School in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The entrance to a classroom is seen at Palisades High School in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
Search and rescue workers dig through the rubble left behind by the Eaton Fire, in Altadena, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A helicopter drops water while fighting the Auto Fire in Ventura County, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A helicopter drops water while fighting the Auto Fire in Ventura County, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Solar lights remain on outside a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Solar lights remain on outside a home destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A cat wanders amidst cars destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A cat wanders amidst cars destroyed by the Eaton Fire, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A burnt car destroyed by the Palisades Fire is seen, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
A burnt car destroyed by the Palisades Fire is seen, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Malibu, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Easing winds delivered a brief but much-needed reprieve to firefighters Tuesday as they battled two massive blazes burning in the Los Angeles area, and the National Weather Service pushed back its unusually dire warning of critical fire weather until early the following day.

Forecasters said the winds were below danger levels in the evening, but they were expected to strengthen overnight with potentially fire-fueling gusts. Red flag warnings remained in effect from Central California to the Mexican border until late afternoon Wednesday.

Winds increased Tuesday but not to the near-hurricane-force levels that were predicted to happen earlier in the day. Still the danger was not over, officials said.

“Key message: We are not out of the woods yet,” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said in a post on social media. “The winds underperformed today, but one more enhancement could happen tonight-tomorrow.”

This round of Santa Ana winds was not expected to be as mighty as last week, but they could carry fire-sparking embers for miles and stoke new outbreaks in a region where at least 25 people have already been killed.

Firefighters made more progress on the Palisades Fire, the largest and most stubborn blaze. CalFire Operations Section Chief Christian Litz said he took a helicopter ride around the perimeter and saw no active flames, though it was far from over.

Nearly 90,000 households lost electricity as utilities shut off power to prevent their lines from sparking new blazes.

A state of alert

Weary and anxious residents were told to be ready to flee at a moment’s notice. They remained vigilant, keeping an eye on the skies and on each other: Police announced roughly 50 arrests, for looting, flying drones in fire zones, violating curfew and other crimes.

Of those, three people were arrested on suspicion of arson after being seen setting small fires that were immediately extinguished, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell said. One was using a barbecue lighter, another ignited brush and a third tried to light up a trash can, he said. All were far outside the disaster zones. Authorities have not determined a cause for any of the major fires.

Among nine people charged with looting was a group that stole an Emmy from an evacuated house, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

The biggest worry remained the threat from intense winds. Now backed by firefighters from other states, Canada and Mexico, crews were deployed to attack flareups or new blazes. The firefighting force was much bigger than a week ago, when the first wave of fires began destroying thousands of homes in what could become the nation's costliest fire disaster.

Kaylin Johnson and her family planned to spend the night at their home, one of the few left standing in her neighborhood in Altadena, near Pasadena. They intended to keep watch to ward off looting and to hose down the house and her neighbors’ properties to prevent flareups.

“Our lives have been put on hold indefinitely,” Johnson said via text message, adding that they cannot freely come and go because of restrictions on entering the burn areas. “But I would rather be here and not leave than to not be allowed back at all.”

An unusual and ominous warning

Tuesday's forecast included a rare warning: The winds, combined with severely dry conditions, have created a “ Particularly Dangerous Situation,” the National Weather service said, meaning that any new fire could explode in size.

The forecast was later adjusted to say gusts were expected to pick up strength early Wednesday.

Packed and ready to go

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Residents said they were ready to make a hasty escape.

Javier Vega, who said he feels like he has been “sleeping with one eye open,” and his girlfriend have planned out how they can quickly pack up their two cats, eight fish and leopard gecko if they get orders to evacuate.

“Typically on any other night, hearing helicopters flying overhead from midnight to 4:00 in the morning, that would drive anyone crazy,” Vega said. But figuring they were helping firefighters to keep the flames from threatening their neighborhood, he explained, “it was actually soothing for me to go to sleep.”

Preparing for another outbreak

Planes doused homes and hillsides with bright pink fire-retardant chemicals, while crews and fire engines deployed to particularly vulnerable spots with dry brush.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other officials who were criticized over their initial response expressed confidence that the region is ready to face the new threat. The mayor said she was able to fly over the disaster areas, which she described as resembling the aftermath of a “dry hurricane.”

Winds this time were not expected to reach the same fierce speeds seen last week but could ground firefighting aircraft, LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said.

He urged homeless people to avoid starting fires for warmth and to seek shelter.

Wildfires on the rise across LA

With almost no rain in more than eight months, the brush-filled region has had more than a dozen wildfires this year, mostly in the greater Los Angeles area.

Firefighters have been jumping on small blazes that pop up. One, in a dry riverbed near Oxnard Monday night, was quickly smothered. “We’ve got helicopters ready to go, to drop water on any new fires,” said Andrew Dowd, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department.

The four largest fires around the nation’s second-biggest city have scorched more than 63 square miles (163 square kilometers), roughly three times the size of Manhattan. Of these, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena was roughly one-third contained, while the largest blaze, in Pacific Palisades on the coast, was far less contained.

Searching for victims

The death toll is likely to rise, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna. Nearly 30 people were still missing, he said Tuesday. Some people reported as missing earlier have been found.

Just under 90,000 people in the county remained under evacuation orders, half the number from last week.

Hollywood on hold

Hollywood’s awards season has been put on hiatus because of the crisis. The Oscar nominations have been delayed twice, and some organizations postponed their awards shows and announcements without rescheduling.

___

Watson reported from San Diego, and Seewer from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press journalists Christopher Weber and Lindsey Bahr in Los Angeles, Lisa Baumann in Seattle and Julie Walker in New York contributed.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 15
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed ahead of US inflation...
WorldJan. 15
SEC sues Elon Musk, saying he didn't disclose Twitter owners...
WorldJan. 14
Obesity won't be solely defined by BMI under new plan for di...
WorldJan. 14
Melissa Rivers recounts grabbing valued possessions before P...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs say sex acts are distorted by 'sexist and puritanical' prosecution
WorldJan. 14
Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs say sex acts are distorted by 'sexist and puritanical' prosecution
A retro blue VW van miraculously survives deadly Los Angeles fire
WorldJan. 14
A retro blue VW van miraculously survives deadly Los Angeles fire
Top DC prosecutor: Trump pardons couldn't erase impact of Capitol riot convictions
WorldJan. 14
Top DC prosecutor: Trump pardons couldn't erase impact of Capitol riot convictions
South Korean authorities arrive at residence of impeached president for 2nd attempt to detain him
WorldJan. 14
South Korean authorities arrive at residence of impeached president for 2nd attempt to detain him
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Cabinet Hegseth
WorldJan. 14
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Cabinet Hegseth
Chemicals in sewage sludge fertilizer pose cancer risk, EPA says
WorldJan. 14
Chemicals in sewage sludge fertilizer pose cancer risk, EPA says
Workers at a California senior home race to evacuate residents in wildfire
WorldJan. 14
Workers at a California senior home race to evacuate residents in wildfire
'Nobody's dying': A look inside how a senior home evacuated before burning down in LA wildfire
WorldJan. 14
'Nobody's dying': A look inside how a senior home evacuated before burning down in LA wildfire
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy