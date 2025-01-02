All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 2, 2025

'Dinosaur highway' tracks dating back 166 million years are discovered in England

LONDON (AP) — A worker digging up clay in a southern England limestone quarry noticed unusual bumps that led to the discovery of a “dinosaur highway” and nearly 200 tracks that date back 166 million years, researchers said Thursday.

BRIAN MELLEY, Associated Press
In this undated photo provided by the University of Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, work underway as five extensive trackways that formed part of a “dinosaur highway” are uncovered, at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, England. (University of Birmingham via AP)
In this undated photo provided by the University of Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, work underway as five extensive trackways that formed part of a “dinosaur highway” are uncovered, at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, England. (University of Birmingham via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated photo provided by Oxford University Museum of Natural History and the University of Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, a view of a dinosaur footprint uncovered on five extensive trackways that formed part of a “dinosaur highway,” found at Dewars Farm Quarry, in Oxfordshire, England. (Emma Nicholls/OUMNH via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Oxford University Museum of Natural History and the University of Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, a view of a dinosaur footprint uncovered on five extensive trackways that formed part of a “dinosaur highway,” found at Dewars Farm Quarry, in Oxfordshire, England. (Emma Nicholls/OUMNH via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated photo provided by Oxford University Museum of Natural History and the University of Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, work underway as five extensive trackways that formed part of a “dinosaur highway” are uncovered, at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, England. (Emma Nicholls/OUMNH via AP)
In this undated photo provided by Oxford University Museum of Natural History and the University of Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, work underway as five extensive trackways that formed part of a “dinosaur highway” are uncovered, at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, England. (Emma Nicholls/OUMNH via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated photo provided by the University of Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, a view of five extensive trackways that formed part of a “dinosaur highway,” at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, England. (University of Birmingham via AP)
In this undated photo provided by the University of Birmingham on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, a view of five extensive trackways that formed part of a “dinosaur highway,” at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire, England. (University of Birmingham via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — A worker digging up clay in a southern England limestone quarry noticed unusual bumps that led to the discovery of a “dinosaur highway” and nearly 200 tracks that date back 166 million years, researchers said Thursday.

The extraordinary find made after a team of more than 100 people excavated the Dewars Farm Quarry, in Oxfordshire, in June expands upon previous paleontology work in the area and offers greater insights into the Middle Jurassic period, researchers at the universities of Oxford and Birmingham said.

“These footprints offer an extraordinary window into the lives of dinosaurs, revealing details about their movements, interactions, and the tropical environment they inhabited,” said Kirsty Edgar, a micropaleontology professor at the University of Birmingham.

Four of the sets of tracks that make up the so-called highway show paths taken by gigantic, long-necked, herbivores called sauropods, thought to be Cetiosaurus, a dinosaur that grew to nearly 60 feet (18 meters) in length. A fifth set belonged to the Megalosaurus, a ferocious 9-meter predator that left a distinctive triple-claw print and was the first dinosaur to be scientifically named two centuries ago.

An area where the tracks cross raises questions about possible interactions between the carnivores and herbivores.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Scientists have known about and been studying Megalosaurus for longer than any other dinosaur on Earth, and yet these recent discoveries prove there is still new evidence of these animals out there, waiting to be found," said Emma Nicholls, a vertebrate paleontologist at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

Nearly 30 years ago, 40 sets of footprints discovered in a limestone quarry in the area were considered one of the world's most scientifically important dinosaur track sites. But that area is mostly inaccessible now and there's limited photographic evidence because it predated the use of digital cameras and drones to record the findings.

The group that worked at the site this summer took more than 20,000 digital images and used drones to create 3-D models of the prints. The trove of documentation will aid future studies and could shed light on the size of the dinosaurs, how they walked and the speed at which they moved.

“The preservation is so detailed that we can see how the mud was deformed as the dinosaur’s feet squelched in and out," said Duncan Murdock, an earth scientist at the Oxford museum. "Along with other fossils like burrows, shells and plants we can bring to life the muddy lagoon environment the dinosaurs walked through.”

The findings will be shown at a new exhibit at the museum and also broadcast on the BBC's “Digging for Britain” program next week.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 2
Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 18 in Gaza...
WorldJan. 2
Tesla reports 1.1% sales drop for 2024, first annual decline...
WorldJan. 2
Home of former top NYPD official searched amid allegations h...
WorldJan. 2
Puerto Rico swears in new governor days after major blackout...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Latest: FBI investigating New Year's Day attack in New Orleans that killed at least 15 people
WorldJan. 2
The Latest: FBI investigating New Year's Day attack in New Orleans that killed at least 15 people
A drop in groundwater could mean big trouble for a tiny snail as Nevada lithium project presses on
WorldJan. 2
A drop in groundwater could mean big trouble for a tiny snail as Nevada lithium project presses on
Meet the Danish-Swedish farmdog, the newest breed in the American Kennel Club's lineup
WorldJan. 2
Meet the Danish-Swedish farmdog, the newest breed in the American Kennel Club's lineup
Why Mike Johnson's bid to remain House speaker could be a struggle despite Trump's support
WorldJan. 2
Why Mike Johnson's bid to remain House speaker could be a struggle despite Trump's support
With a nod to her mentor Shirley Chisholm, Rep. Barbara Lee exits Congress as a renegade herself
WorldJan. 2
With a nod to her mentor Shirley Chisholm, Rep. Barbara Lee exits Congress as a renegade herself
British rapper Stormzy banned from driving for using phone behind wheel of his Rolls-Royce
WorldJan. 2
British rapper Stormzy banned from driving for using phone behind wheel of his Rolls-Royce
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub
WorldJan. 2
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub
Ágnes Keleti, Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, dies at age 103
WorldJan. 2
Ágnes Keleti, Holocaust survivor and the oldest living Olympic medal winner, dies at age 103
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy