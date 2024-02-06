All sections
WorldDecember 5, 2024

Digging resumes in the search for a woman in a Pennsylvania sinkhole

Digging crews resumed work early Thursday in

MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press
Law enforcement members watch as rescue workers continue to search, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have disappeared in a sinkhole while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Law enforcement members watch as rescue workers continue to search, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have disappeared in a sinkhole while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Rescue workers continue to search, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have disappeared in a sinkhole while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Rescue workers continue to search, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have disappeared in a sinkhole while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Rescue workers continue to search, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have disappeared in a sinkhole while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Rescue workers continue to search, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have disappeared in a sinkhole while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue workers continue to search, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have disappeared in a sinkhole while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Rescue workers continue to search, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, for Elizabeth Pollard, who is believed to have disappeared in a sinkhole while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A copy of a hand-drawn map used by first responders shows the area of an abandoned coal mine, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, during a news conference in Unity Township, Pa., as emergency personnel search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)
A copy of a hand-drawn map used by first responders shows the area of an abandoned coal mine, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, during a news conference in Unity Township, Pa., as emergency personnel search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into a sinkhole in western Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)
This Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows the top of a sinkhole in the village of Marguerite, Pa., where rescuers were searching for a woman who disappeared. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
This Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows the top of a sinkhole in the village of Marguerite, Pa., where rescuers were searching for a woman who disappeared. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Rescue workers search in a sinkhole for Elizabeth Pollard, who disappeared while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Rescue workers search in a sinkhole for Elizabeth Pollard, who disappeared while looking for her cat, in Marguerite, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Digging crews resumed work early Thursday in the effort to locate a woman who authorities fear died after falling into a sinkhole above an abandoned Pennsylvania coal mine.

Fewer than a dozen searchers, including state police and excavator operators, have returned to the spot where 64-year-old Elizabeth Pollard is thought to have plummeted through a freshly opened sinkhole about three days ago.

Authorities said late Wednesday they no longer think they will find Pollard alive. She was last seen Monday evening, searching for her lost cat, Pepper. Her car was discovered some 10 hours later, not far from her house in the village of Marguerite, with her 5-year-old granddaughter inside, unharmed.

After overnight snowfall left a thin coating on the ground, work crews were maneuvering a bulldozer and crane near the sinkhole. State police on the scene said an update on the search might be provided later in the day.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Trooper Steve Limani told reporters late Wednesday that work would not continue overnight, as they had seen no signs of life or any other reason to press the dig in ways that could risk harm to rescuers.

The hole is located by Monday's Union Restaurant in Marguerite, a Westmoreland County community some 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of Pittsburgh. Pollard's vehicle was found about 20 feet (6 meters) from the sinkhole, which authorities believe may have opened just as Pollard walked over an area of mine subsidence.

Efforts to find her have been frustrated by treacherous conditions for search crews inside the mine, including water and sticky mud, wooden supports that have been in place since the mine was last in operation some 70 years ago, and areas where the roof has caved in.

___

Freelance photographer Matt Freed contributed from Unity Township, Pennsylvania.

