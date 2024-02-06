LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs created a hit-making empire with big name performers, earning his place as a savvy music mogul and becoming a three-time Grammy winner while securing high-profile deals across other industries.

But now, Combs’ kingdom is collapsing under charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was arrested in New York on Sept. 16 and accused in an indictment of using his “power and prestige” to induce female victims and male sex workers in “Freak Offs” along with allegations of abuse dating back to 2008.

If convicted, Combs could face at least 15 years in prison. He is awaiting trial after pleading not guilty.

Since several allegations surfaced last year, Combs’ public image has taken a nosedive as major deals slipped away: He stepped down as Revolt TV chairman then later sold off his majority stake in the company. He reportedly lost a reality show with Hulu and his influential fashion line Sean John no longer can be found on the Macy’s department store website.

After footage emerged from 2016 of Combs’ hotel hallway attack of then-girlfriend R&B singer Cassie, he lost the key to the city of New York, Peloton paused the usage of his music and he saw his honorary degree from Howard University evaporate in disgrace. His charter school, Capital Preparatory School in Harlem, also cut ties with him.

Earlier this year, Combs withdrew a lawsuit filed last year against Diageo as part of a settlement with the London-based spirits giant, making the company the sole owner of Ciroc and DeLeon.

Combs may have lost his major deals but his music remains untouched, at least for now. While awaiting further details, let’s delve into Combs’ music and his public image in the wake of the indictment.

Where his music stands

Combs' Bad Boy Records might be associated with 1990s artists like Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Ma$e and 112, but his label was still in the mix with recent releases by a couple of popular performers.

Last year, Combs released his first solo studio album since 2006 with “The Love Album: Off the Grid” and Janelle Monae put out “The Age of Pleasure” through his label. Both projects were Grammy nominated including Monae's album, which earned a nomination in the record of the year category.

In 2022, Machine Gun Kelly dropped his album “Mainstream Sellout” under the Bad Boy umbrella too.

Despite his arrest, Combs' music is still available on several major streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The streamers have yet to comment on their plans for how his music will be featured on their platform in the future.

Before the release of “The Love Album,” Combs reassigned his Bad Boy publishing rights back to artists and songwriters. The move came after some criticized him over the years for mistreating his artists.

How Diddy's peers are reacting

Some expressed concern for Combs’ children, while others feel shame over his alleged missteps and actions, which have become the subject of jokes.