Dick Vitale said he's cancer-free after his fourth bout with the disease in just over three years.

The 85-year-old ESPN college basketball analyst announced Thursday on social media that he got the news after a morning scan.

“SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER !” Vitale posted on X. “OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your (prayers). Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship!”