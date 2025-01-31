All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldJanuary 31, 2025

Dick Button, Olympic great and voice of skating, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic figure skating great and authoritative commentator Dick Button has died at 95.

BARRY WILNER, Associated Press
FILE - Dick Button smiles next to a painting of him while honored at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
FILE - Dick Button smiles next to a painting of him while honored at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Olympic figure skating great and authoritative commentator Dick Button has died at 95.

Button's son, Edward, said he died Thursday and did not provide a cause.

Button won two Olympic gold medals, the most accomplished men's figure skater in history. He also was the voice of his sport and one of its greatest innovators.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As an entrepreneur and broadcaster, Button promoted skating and its athletes, transforming a niche sport into the showpiece of every Winter Olympics.

His impact began after World War II. He was the first U.S. men's champion — and the country’s youngest at 16 — when that competition returned in 1946. Two years later, he took the title at the St. Moritz Olympics. He performed the first double axel in any competition and was the first American to win the men's event.

In 1952, while a Harvard student, he won a second gold at the Oslo Games, delivering the first triple jump — a loop — in competition. A fifth world title soon followed.

Olympic champion Scott Hamilton called him “one of the most important figures in our sport."

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 31
AP Week in Pictures
WorldJan. 31
Pilots have long worried about DC's complex airspace contrib...
WorldJan. 31
Conspiracies, espionage, an enemies list: Takeaways from a w...
WorldJan. 31
BBC apologizes to staff who felt they were unable to raise c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Senate confirms Doug Burgum as interior secretary after Trump tasked him to boost drilling
WorldJan. 30
Senate confirms Doug Burgum as interior secretary after Trump tasked him to boost drilling
FDA approves painkiller designed to eliminate the risks of addiction associated with opioids
WorldJan. 30
FDA approves painkiller designed to eliminate the risks of addiction associated with opioids
Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled victim over a balcony, prosecutors say as they add details to case
WorldJan. 30
Sean 'Diddy' Combs dangled victim over a balcony, prosecutors say as they add details to case
Israeli doctors say five released Thai hostages in "fair" health after 15 months of captivity
WorldJan. 30
Israeli doctors say five released Thai hostages in "fair" health after 15 months of captivity
Trump was challenged after blaming DEI for the DC plane crash. Here's what he said
WorldJan. 30
Trump was challenged after blaming DEI for the DC plane crash. Here's what he said
NFL says it will look into allegations by massage therapists about Justin Tucker's behavior
WorldJan. 30
NFL says it will look into allegations by massage therapists about Justin Tucker's behavior
Teens from a Boston skating club, their mothers, and coaches among passengers killed in air crash
WorldJan. 30
Teens from a Boston skating club, their mothers, and coaches among passengers killed in air crash
The 2 aircraft that collided over Washington are both workhorses in use around the world
WorldJan. 30
The 2 aircraft that collided over Washington are both workhorses in use around the world
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy