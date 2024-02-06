All sections
WorldJanuary 25, 2025

Devastating toll for Gaza's children: Over 13,000 killed and an estimated 25,000 injured, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The war in Gaza has been devastating for children:

EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press
FILE - Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)
FILE - Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli bombardment on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Palestinian children queue at a food distribution kitchen in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)
FILE - Palestinian children queue at a food distribution kitchen in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Thursday Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians wait next to their belongings in central Gaza, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, as the Israeli military is warning Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians wait next to their belongings in central Gaza, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, as the Israeli military is warning Palestinians not to return to northern Gaza. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Palestinian girl Halima Abou Yassine, 7, who was brought to Lebanon from Gaza for treatment after an Israeli strike left her near death with a gaping wound in her skull, cries as she lies on a hospital bed ahead of a surgery on her head at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
FILE - Palestinian girl Halima Abou Yassine, 7, who was brought to Lebanon from Gaza for treatment after an Israeli strike left her near death with a gaping wound in her skull, cries as she lies on a hospital bed ahead of a surgery on her head at the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, July 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - A mother cries for her daughter who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip al in Deir al Balah, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/ Hatem Moussa, File)
FILE - A mother cries for her daughter who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip al in Deir al Balah, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/ Hatem Moussa, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The bodies of three children killed by an Israeli strike are carried for burial in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)
FILE - The bodies of three children killed by an Israeli strike are carried for burial in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Palestinian children play next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)
FILE - Palestinian children play next to a building destroyed by Israeli army strikes in the central Gaza Strip town of Khan Younis, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The war in Gaza has been devastating for children: More than 13,000 have been killed, an estimated 25,000 injured, and at least 25,000 hospitalized for malnutrition, according to U.N. agencies.

As Britain’s deputy U.N. ambassador, James Kariuki, recently told the Security Council, “Gaza has become the deadliest place in the world to be a child.”

“The children of Gaza did not choose this war,” he said, “yet they have paid the ultimate price.”

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported Thursday that of the 40,717 Palestinian bodies identified so far in Gaza, one-third – 13,319 – were children. The office said Friday the figures came from Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, said the estimate of 25,000 children injured came from its analysis based on information collected together with Gaza’s Health Ministry.

U.N. deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said nearly 19,000 children had been hospitalized for acute malnutrition in the four months before December.

That figure also came from UNICEF, which said it was from data collected by U.N. staff in Gaza focusing on nutrition, in coordination with all pertinent U.N. agencies.

The U.N. says thousands of children have also been orphaned or separated from their parents during the 15-month war.

Yasmine Sherif, executive director of the U.N. global fund Education Cannot Wait, told a press conference that 650,000 school-age children haven’t been attending classes and the entire education system has to be rebuilt because of the widespread destruction in Gaza.

Diplomats from Britain, France and other countries also cited the toll on Israeli children who were killed, injured and abducted during Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 – with some still being held hostage.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon asked the Security Council whether it ever paused to consider the plight of Israeli children “mutilated, tortured and murdered” on Oct. 7, the 30 who were kidnapped and the tens of thousands who have been displaced, their homes destroyed.

“The trauma they have endured is beyond imagination,” he said.

Danon called Thursday's council meeting on children in Gaza “an affront to common sense,” accusing Hamas of turning Gaza into “the world’s largest terror base” and using children as human shields.

“The children of Gaza could have had a future filled with opportunity,” he said. “Instead, they are trapped in a cycle of violence and despair, all because of Hamas, not because of Israel.”

