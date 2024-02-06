All sections
WorldOctober 13, 2024

Determination to rebuild follows Florida's hurricanes with acceptance that storms will come again

Florida's residents face relentless hurricane cleanup as storms Helene and Milton wreak havoc. Amidst fuel shortages and rising rivers, the community remains determined to rebuild and adapt.

RUSS BYNUM, BRENDAN FARRINGTON and TY O'NEIL, Associated Press
A property owner who preferred not to give his name peers into the remains of the second floor unit where he lived with his wife while renting out the other units, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Waves lap on the beach in front of empty house foundations surrounded by debris, following the passage of Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters at MacDill Air Force Base, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Tampa, Fla., before departing to Philadelphia following a tour of areas in Florida affected by Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Property owners speak together as they process the damage to their homes and community following Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Birds visit a sandbar as the sun rises, on Manasota Key in Englewood, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Three houses which shifted off their foundations, left, are seen from above following Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Property owners who preferred not to be named assess damage to their home and business, which bears orange notices calling for demolition, after the passage of Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Buildings damaged in Hurricane Milton are seen, along with a water channel opened by the storm, top, cutting off access to much of Stump Pass Beach state park, on the southern end of Manasota Key in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Charlotte County workers clear feet of sand from the main road on southern Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A house swept off its foundation and split in half by Hurricane Milton is seen alongside stilted homes, which suffered damaged to their ground floor storage levels, but remained standing, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Bare foundations and debris are seen after buildings were swept away and destroyed in Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A house that was swept from its foundation lies broken open following the passage of Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Empty lots and debris are seen after buildings were swept from their foundations and destroyed during Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Foundations and debris remain after buildings were swept from their foundations and destroyed during Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Property owners who preferred not to be named sit on the torn-up beach near their beachfront home and business, which was damaged in Hurricane Helene and then destroyed in Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A property owner is accompanied by friends as he walks along the beach on his way to survey damage to his three properties, following the passage of Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Charlotte County workers clear feet of sand from a road on southern Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Theresa Carrithers, property manager of Sea Oats Beach Club, puts up caution tape around the hotel's damaged infrastructure, following the passage of Hurricane Milton, on Manasota Key in Englewood, Fla.,, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A property owner who preferred not to give his name peers into the remains of the second floor unit where he lived with his wife while renting out the other units, on Manasota Key, in Englewood, Fla., following the passage of Hurricane Milton, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
VENICE, Fla. (AP) — No sooner had residents of the Bahia Vista Gulf condominium complex dug out and from Hurricane Helene than they were faced with the same daunting cleanup from new damage inflicted by Hurricane Milton.

The beachfront units had been gutted, treated and dried out after Hurricane Helene and mounds of sand that had blown in from the beach had been removed. Then, less than two weeks later, Hurricane Milton barreled in and undid all the progress.

“They’ve got to start the whole process over, cleaning, sanitizing, bringing in drying equipment, getting them all dried and prepped for renovations,” lamented Bill O’Connell, a board member at the complex in Venice, about an hour's drive south of Tampa. The second hurricane “brought all the sand back on our property.”

Some longtime Floridians have grown accustomed to the annual cycle of storms that can shatter and upend lives in a state known mostly for its balmy weather, sunshine and beaches.

“It’s the price you pay to live in paradise,” O’Connell said. “If you want to live here with this view, beautiful sunsets, be able to go out on your boat, enjoy what Florida has to offer, you have to be willing to accept that these storms are going to come."

A swath of the state still was coming to terms with damage from the unusual dual strike of storms in such close proximity. Many residents, some returning home after evacuating, spent much of Saturday searching for gas as a fuel shortage gripped the state.

President Joe Biden on Sunday surveyed the devastation inflicted on Florida’s Gulf Coast. After an aerial tour and a briefing, Biden said he was thankful the damage from Milton was not as severe as officials had anticipated. But he said it was still “cataclysmic” event for the people in the storm’s path.

Milton killed at least 11 people after it made landfall as a Category 3 storm, tearing across central Florida, flooding barrier islands and spawning deadly tornadoes. On Sunday, Lindsey Bayer, the director of operations in Citrus County’s district medical examiner’s office, confirmed a person had died after a tree-cutting accident.

Officials say the toll could have been worse if not for the widespread evacuations. Overall, more than a thousand people were rescued.

Disaster hits twice

In the fishing village of Cortez, a community of 4,100 southwest of Tampa, Catherine Praught said she and her husband, Mark, felt “pure panic” when Milton menaced Cortez so soon after Helene, forcing them to pause their cleanup and evacuate. Fortunately, their home wasn’t damaged by the second storm.

“This is where we live,” Catherine Praught said of their low-lying home of 36 years that had to be emptied, gutted and scrubbed after Helene. “We’re just hopeful we get the insurance company to help us.”

Residents of the community's modest, single-story wood and stucco-fronted cottages worked Saturday to remove broken furniture and tree limbs, stacking debris in the street much like they did after Helene.

A similar scene was found in Steinhatchee, west of Gainseville, where enormous piles of debris lined the streets.

Melissa Harden lives less than a block from a restaurant and neighborhood bar that were reduced to rubble. Her house is on 16-foot (4.9-meter) pilings, but 4 feet (1.2 meters) of water flooded in. When Milton was forecast, she feared Steinhatchee would be hit by the third hurricane in 14 months.

“Personally, I thought, if it comes, we’re already evacuated and our home is pretty messed up,” she said as friends and relatives helped with the cleanup, removing bathroom fixtures and pulling out damaged boards. “Of course we didn’t want it! No more storms!”

Moody’s Analytics on Saturday estimated economic costs from the storm will range from $50 billion to $85 billion, including upwards of $70 billion in property damage and an economic output loss of up to $15 billion.

Widespread fuel shortage

In St. Petersburg, people lined up at a station that had no gas, hoping it would arrive soon. Among them was Daniel Thornton and his 9-year-old daughter Magnolia.

“They told me they have gas coming but they don’t know when it’s going to be here,” he said. “I have no choice. I have to sit here all day with her until I get gas.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters that the state opened three fuel distribution sites and planned to open several more. Residents can get 10 gallons (37.8 liters) each for free, he said.

“Obviously as power gets restored ... and the Port of Tampa is open, you’re going to see the fuel flowing. But in the meantime, we want to give people another option,” DeSantis said.

Officials were replenishing gas stations with the state’s fuel stockpiles and provided generators to stations without power.

Rising rivers among the remaining safety threats

Florida received 3.4 trillion gallons (12.87 trillion liters) of rainfall from Milton, according to Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist and former chief scientist at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He calculated that 20 trillion gallons (75.7 trillion liters) fell from Helene onto Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Florida.

As the recovery continues, DeSantis has warned people to be cautious, citing safety threats including downed power lines and standing water. Less than 930,000 Floridians were still without power Sunday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.

National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Close said rivers will “keep rising" for the next several days and result in flooding, mostly around Tampa Bay and northward. Those areas were hit by the most rain, which comes on top of a wet summer that included several hurricanes.

“You can't do much but wait,” Close said of the rivers cresting. “At least there is no rain in the forecast, no substantial rain.”

___

Farrington reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press journalists contributing from Florida included Chris O'Meara in Lithia, Curt Anderson in Tampa, Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Terry Spencer outside of Fort Lauderdale and Stephany Matat in Fort Pierce. Rebecca Santana in Washington, D.C., contributed.

___

The spelling of Gainseville has been corrected from Gainsville.

