A temporary freeze imposed briefly this week by the White House on federal grants and loans left many students wondering about the impact to the FAFSA form used to apply for financial aid.

President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday rescinded the memo freezing spending. The U.S. Department of Education said even if the pause had taken effect, it would not have applied to direct assistance to Americans including federal student loans.

And FAFSA apparently remained available during the confusion. The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, a nonprofit membership organization, said Wednesday it had not received complaints about FAFSA availability from administrators at any schools.

Still, many borrowers were asking online if the FAFSA was affected.

Is the FAFSA form paused?

No. Student loans, Pell Grants and other forms of student aid provided directly to individuals were not affected by the freeze.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid application itself is available for students to complete at StudentAid.gov.