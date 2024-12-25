PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Desi Bouterse, a military strongman who led a 1980 coup in the former Dutch colony of Suriname then returned to power by election three decades later despite charges of drug smuggling and murder, has died. He was 79.

Surinamese Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk wrote on Facebook Wednesday that Bouterse’s “life had a lasting impact on our country and his efforts will not be forgotten.” The cause of death was not immediately known.

Bouterse was applauded by supporters for his charisma and populist social programs. For his opponents, he was a ruthless dictator who was convicted of drug trafficking and extrajudicial killings.

In December 2023, Bouterse was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murders of 15 opponents of the then-military government i n December 1982, ending a historic 16-year legal process. He then vanished and never served time in jail despite the sentencing.

“There is nobody who has shaped the history of Suriname since its independence like Desi Bouterse,” said Dutch historian Pepijn Reeser, who wrote a biography of Bouterse in 2015.

He said that Bouterse was the first to overcome the stark social class divide that once defined Suriname.

“Before the coup, it was unthinkable somebody from the lower class could become the most powerful man of the country. But he was also the first post-colonial leader to resort to political violence, and the first to use Suriname as a transshipment point for illegal narcotics,” Reeser said.

Early Wednesday, dozens of supporters gathered outside Bouterse’s home where his wife lived, tears streaming down their faces. Many were dressed in purple, the color of his political party.

Born Oct. 13, 1945, at a former sugar plantation near capital Paramaribo, Bouterse left for the Netherlands in 1968, as did thousands of other Surinamers in that era to seek adventure or a better life in Europe. Suriname was then still a colony, and as a Dutch citizen he was eligible for conscription, so he joined the armed forces a few months after arriving.

He graduated from the Royal Military School and served at several Dutch army bases in the Netherlands and Germany. Bouterse returned to Suriname two weeks before it became an independent republic on Nov. 25, 1975, and joined its newly formed military. The initial optimism of young military men in serving their own country quickly turned into frustration over widespread favoritism and corruption in the consecutive governments of Prime Minister Henck Arron. When Arron forbade the troops from unionizing, 16 young soldiers led by Bouterse overthrew the government on Feb. 25, 1980, and made him the de facto ruler.

“We took control because we want to save this country from ruin. There needs to be a total change of mentality to transform Suriname into the paradise it used to be,” Bouterse said to a journalist a few hours after the coup.

When promised democratic reforms did not materialize, opposition to Bouterse’s military regime grew rapidly. Frictions between the military and opposition groups culminated in the killing of 15 men on Dec. 8, 1982. The victims were journalists, lawyers, military and university teachers, and their slaying became known as the “December Murders.”

“The executions were a severe blow to the rule of law in Suriname from which the country still has not fully recovered,” said Eddy Wijngaarde, a brother of journalist Frank Wijngaarde, one of the victims. “The impact of the December Murders goes beyond the death of these 15 men. Since December 1982, Bouterse used fear for him as a means to secure his powerful positions and personal interests.”

Shocked by the killings, the Netherlands suspended all development aid, disrupting life in Suriname. Ronnie Brunswijk, a former bodyguard of Bouterse, took up arms in 1986 in a bid to oust the dictator. For six years, the country’s jungles were torn by a civil war in which both sides violated human rights and hundreds died.

International isolation and the lack of domestic support for his military regime led Bouterse to accept free elections in November 1987. He established his own political movement, the National Democratic Party, but won only three of 51 seats in Parliament. Nonetheless, as commander of the armed forces, Bouterse kept a tight grip on the newly elected government of President Ramsewak Shankar.