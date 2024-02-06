OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Democrats, desperately seeking a new message and messengers to push back against the Trump administration, are electing a new party leader Saturday in a low-profile race that could have big implications for their future.

The new Democratic National Committee chair will succeed Jaime Harrison, who did not seek another term after a tumultuous 2024 election in which Trump became the first Republican to win the popular vote in two decades and made modest gains with core Democratic constituencies — African Americans, Latinos and working-class voters, among them.

“The world needs the Democratic Party to get up off the mat,” said Ben Wikler, the Wisconsin state party head who is a top candidate, before the vote. He said the nation is facing a “moment of Trumpian terror.”

More than 400 DNC members from every state and U.S. territory were in suburban Washington for the election, which featured a group of candidates dominated by party insiders.

The leading contenders, Wikler and Minnesota’s Ken Martin, are low-profile state party chairs. They have promised to refocus the Democratic message on working-class voters, strengthen Democratic infrastructure across the country and improve the party’s anti-Trump rapid response system.

They have pledged not to shy away from Democrats' dedication to diversity and minority groups, a pillar of the modern-day party. But if Martin, 51, or Wikler, 43, were elected, as expected, either would be the first white man to lead the DNC since 2011.

Also in the race: former Maryland governor and Biden administration official Martin O’Malley, and Faiz Shakir, who managed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ last presidential campaign.

Candidate Marianne Williamson, an activist and author, surprised DNC members before voting began by endorsing Martin as “our best chance to cut the court with the billionaire funded corruption that will otherwise obstruct and limit our possibilities.”

Most of the candidates acknowledge that the Democratic brand is badly damaged, but few are promising fundamental changes. Indeed, nearly three months after Donald Trump won the popular vote and gained ground among key Democratic constituencies, there is little agreement on what exactly went wrong.