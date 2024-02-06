Democratic Sen. John Fetterman to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman will become the chamber's first Democrat to meet with President-elect Donald Trump since the election and plans to travel to Trump's private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The trip marks Fetterman's continuing evolution from a leading surrogate for President Joe Biden into a Trump-friendly lawmaker since Trump won the premier battleground state of Pennsylvania in November.

Fetterman since has shown surprising warmth to Trump, complimenting his political appeal, agreeing with him on some policies and embracing some of Trump's would-be Cabinet nominees.

Fetterman said in a statement Thursday that Trump invited him to meet and that he accepted.

“I’m the Senator for all Pennsylvanians — not just Democrats in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman said. "I’ve been clear that no one is my gatekeeper. I will meet with and have a conversation with anyone if it helps me deliver for Pennsylvania and the nation.”