WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Several Democratic members of Congress from Connecticut have been targeted by bomb threats on their homes, the lawmakers or their offices said Thursday.

Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney and John Larson all reported that their homes were the subject of bomb threats. Police who responded said they found no evidence of a bomb on the lawmakers' properties.

This happened a day after a number of President-elect Donald Trump ’s most prominent Cabinet picks and appointees reported that they had received bomb threats and “swatting attacks," in which perpetrators initiate an emergency law enforcement response against a victim under false pretenses.

Courtney's Norwich home received a bomb threat while his wife and children were there, his office said.

Himes said Thursday morning he was notified of the threat against his home during a Thanksgiving celebration with his family. The U.S. Capitol Police, and Greenwich and Stamford police departments responded.