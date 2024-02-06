ATLANTA (AP) — Four passengers were injured Friday at the Atlanta airport after a Delta Air Lines jet bound for Minneapolis aborted its takeoff.

The plane had experienced an engine problem, Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said. The incident happened while a snowstorm was causing widespread cancellations and delays in Atlanta, the world's busiest airport. But officials can't say if the problem had anything to do with the weather.

The 201 passengers, two pilots and five flight attendants aboard evacuated the Boeing 757-300 using inflatable slides and were bused back to a concourse. One of the injured passengers was taken to a hospital, while three were treated at the airport for minor injuries.

Durrant said the flight crew “followed established procedures to suspend the takeoff.”