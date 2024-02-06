All sections
January 10, 2025

Delta jet aborts takeoff from snowy Atlanta airport after engine problem

ATLANTA (AP) — Four passengers were injured Friday at the Atlanta airport after a Delta Air Lines jet bound for Minneapolis aborted its takeoff.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - The company logo graces the side of a Delta Air Lines jetliner at Denver International Airport in Denver, on June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - The company logo graces the side of a Delta Air Lines jetliner at Denver International Airport in Denver, on June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Four passengers were injured Friday at the Atlanta airport after a Delta Air Lines jet bound for Minneapolis aborted its takeoff.

The plane had experienced an engine problem, Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant said. The incident happened while a snowstorm was causing widespread cancellations and delays in Atlanta, the world's busiest airport. But officials can't say if the problem had anything to do with the weather.

The 201 passengers, two pilots and five flight attendants aboard evacuated the Boeing 757-300 using inflatable slides and were bused back to a concourse. One of the injured passengers was taken to a hospital, while three were treated at the airport for minor injuries.

Durrant said the flight crew “followed established procedures to suspend the takeoff.”

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and customers, and we apologize to our customers for their experience," Durrant said. "We are working to support our customers and get them to their destinations as safely and quickly as possible.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate.

All five of the runways at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport were closed for at least a time on Friday and Delta said at noon on Friday that it had already canceled about 500 flights at the airport. The airline said in a news release that snow “began earlier and with heavier intensity than forecast, which reduced deicing capability and slowed operations.”

Delta said customers could rebook without paying additional costs, and that more flights might be canceled or rescheduled.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

