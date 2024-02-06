All sections
WorldFebruary 17, 2025

Delta Airlines flight flips over on landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport and 8 people are hurt

A Delta Airlines flight flipped on landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport, injuring eight people. Emergency crews responded to the snowy scene, and all passengers and crew have been accounted for.

AP News, Associated Press
This image taken from video provided by CTV shows emergency crews responding at Toronto Pearson Airport after a plane crash, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (CTV via AP)
This image taken from video provided by CTV shows emergency crews responding at Toronto Pearson Airport after a plane crash, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. (CTV via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — A Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday and at least eight people are injured.

The airport confirmed on X that an “incident” occurred with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that all passengers and crew are accounted for. One passenger is critically injured and seven others were also hurt, paramedics said.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

“Emergency teams are responding,” the airport said in a post on the social platform X. “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Delta said in a statement it was “aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident.”

Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford said on X he is "relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson.”

“Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that’s needed,” Ford said.

Toronto is the capital of Ontario’s province.

It is at least the fourth major aviation mishap in North America in the past month. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people. A medical transportation plane crashed in Philadelphia on Jan. 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground and 10 were killed in a plane crash in Alaska.

