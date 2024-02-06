TORONTO (AP) — A Delta Airlines plane flipped upon arrival at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday and at least eight people are injured.

The airport confirmed on X that an “incident” occurred with the Delta flight from Minneapolis and that all passengers and crew are accounted for. One passenger is critically injured and seven others were also hurt, paramedics said.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

“Emergency teams are responding,” the airport said in a post on the social platform X. “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”