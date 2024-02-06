All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 2, 2024

Delaware judge reaffirms ruling that invalidated massive Tesla pay package for Elon Musk

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has reaffirmed her ruling that Tesla must revoke Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package

RANDALL CHASE, Associated Press
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at a campaign rally, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at a campaign rally, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has reaffirmed her ruling that Tesla must revoke Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar pay package

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Monday denied a request by attorneys for Musk and Tesla’s corporate directors to vacate her ruling earlier this year requiring the company to rescind the unprecedented pay package.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

McCormick also rejected an equally unprecedented and massive fee request by plaintiff attorneys, who argued that they were entitled to legal fees in the form of Tesla stock valued at more than $5 billion. The judge said the attorneys were entitled to a fee award of $345 million.

The rulings came in a lawsuit filed by a Tesla stockholder who challenged Musk’s 2018 compensation package.

McCormick concluded in January that Musk engineered the landmark pay package in sham negotiations with directors who were not independent. The compensation package initially carried a potential maximum value of about $56 billion, but that sum has fluctuated over the years based on Tesla’s stock price.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 2
Trudeau told Trump Americans would also suffer if tariffs ar...
WorldDec. 2
Woman driving drunk who killed bride still in her wedding dr...
WorldDec. 2
Philadelphia ready to go the distance with RockyFest week de...
WorldDec. 2
Florida woman sentenced to life for zipping boyfriend into s...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Key players in Syria's long-running civil war, reignited by a shock rebel offensive
WorldDec. 2
Key players in Syria's long-running civil war, reignited by a shock rebel offensive
Rising tech stocks pull Wall Street to another record
WorldDec. 2
Rising tech stocks pull Wall Street to another record
Houston's Al-Shaair apologizes for hit on Jacksonville's Lawrence that led to concussion
WorldDec. 2
Houston's Al-Shaair apologizes for hit on Jacksonville's Lawrence that led to concussion
A top Fed official leans toward December rate cut but says it depends on economic data
WorldDec. 2
A top Fed official leans toward December rate cut but says it depends on economic data
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25
WorldDec. 2
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25
Some Democrats are frustrated over Joe Biden reversing course and pardoning his son Hunter
WorldDec. 2
Some Democrats are frustrated over Joe Biden reversing course and pardoning his son Hunter
TCU, Duke climb into top 10, Notre Dame drops in women's AP Top 25; UCLA and UConn remain 1-2
WorldDec. 2
TCU, Duke climb into top 10, Notre Dame drops in women's AP Top 25; UCLA and UConn remain 1-2
What medical care for transgender minors is at stake in Supreme Court case?
WorldDec. 2
What medical care for transgender minors is at stake in Supreme Court case?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy