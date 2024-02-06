All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 19, 2025

Defense Department webpage on Jackie Robinson's military service suddenly missing amid DEI purge

A Department of Defense webpage describing baseball and civil rights icon Jackie Robinson's military service was missing Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Baseball Player Jackie Robinson with the Montreal Royals club at Sanford, Fla., March 4, 1946. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, File)
FILE - Baseball Player Jackie Robinson with the Montreal Royals club at Sanford, Fla., March 4, 1946. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

A Department of Defense webpage describing baseball and civil rights icon Jackie Robinson's military service was missing Wednesday morning.

That development comes after pages honoring a Black Medal of Honor winner and Japanese American service members were taken down — the Pentagon said that was a mistake — amid the department's campaign to strip out content singling out the contributions by women and minority groups, which the Trump administration considers “DEI.”

According to Internet Archive, the page on Robinson previously included biographical information about his Army service during World War II, which occurred prior to his famously breaking baseball's color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers. When that page's address was entered Wednesday, a message showed up saying it “might have been moved, renamed, or may be temporarily unavailable.” The letters “dei” were also automatically added to the URL.

The page included an anecdote about Robinson refusing to move to the back of an Army bus in 1944, prompting the driver to call military police. Robinson was court martialed but acquitted.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thousands of pages honoring contributions by women and minority groups have been taken down in efforts to delete material promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell defended the practice at a briefing Monday.

A Defense Department webpage honoring Black Medal of Honor recipient Army Maj. Gen. Charles Calvin Rogers was taken down last week but was back online by Monday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 19
Researchers find a hint at how to delay Alzheimer's symptoms...
WorldMar. 19
Trump to order a plan to shut down the US Education Departme...
WorldMar. 19
Social Security in-person identity checks opposed by advocat...
WorldMar. 19
How will the universe end? A changing understanding of dark ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brothers and roommate of Laken Riley's killer to be deported after fake green card convictions
WorldMar. 19
Brothers and roommate of Laken Riley's killer to be deported after fake green card convictions
Pentagon reviews plans to cut troops handling migrants at Guantánamo by as much as half
WorldMar. 19
Pentagon reviews plans to cut troops handling migrants at Guantánamo by as much as half
Newly released JFK assassination files reveal more about CIA but don't yet point to conspiracies
WorldMar. 19
Newly released JFK assassination files reveal more about CIA but don't yet point to conspiracies
Italian postal service sees surge in mail for Pope Francis, much sent from children
WorldMar. 19
Italian postal service sees surge in mail for Pope Francis, much sent from children
Who else has been stuck in space? A short history of long spaceflights
WorldMar. 19
Who else has been stuck in space? A short history of long spaceflights
Federal Reserve keeps interest rate unchanged, sees slower growth, slightly higher inflation ahead
WorldMar. 19
Federal Reserve keeps interest rate unchanged, sees slower growth, slightly higher inflation ahead
Arizona executes a man who murdered his girlfriend's ex-husband
WorldMar. 19
Arizona executes a man who murdered his girlfriend's ex-husband
Trump administration suspends $175 million in federal funding for Penn over transgender swimmer
WorldMar. 19
Trump administration suspends $175 million in federal funding for Penn over transgender swimmer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy