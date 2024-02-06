All sections
WorldFebruary 5, 2025

Decorated pilot Harry Stewart, Jr., one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 100

Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart Jr, a decorated World War II pilot who broke racial barriers as a member of Tuskegee Airmen and earned honors for his combat heroism, has died. He was 100.

KIM CHANDLER, Associated Press
FILE - Tuskegee Airmen Detroit Chapter President Arthur Green, left, of Farmington Hills, holds a P-51 D model plane as Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr., center, and Col. Charles McGee, right sign their autographs on the model for the 127th Mission Support Group, June 19, 2012, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)
FILE - Tuskegee Airmen Detroit Chapter President Arthur Green, left, of Farmington Hills, holds a P-51 D model plane as Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr., center, and Col. Charles McGee, right sign their autographs on the model for the 127th Mission Support Group, June 19, 2012, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - From left, retired Tuskeegee Airmen Lt. Col. Washington Ross, Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson, Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr. and Col. Charles McGee pose with a T-6 "AT-6 Texan" trainer,, June 19, 2012, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)
FILE - From left, retired Tuskeegee Airmen Lt. Col. Washington Ross, Lt. Col. Alexander Jefferson, Lt. Col. Harry Stewart, Jr. and Col. Charles McGee pose with a T-6 "AT-6 Texan" trainer,, June 19, 2012, at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Stewart was one of the last surviving combat pilots of the famed 332nd Fighter Group also known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The group were the nation’s first Black military pilots.

The Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum confirmed his passing. The organization said he passed peacefully at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, on Sunday.

Stewart earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for downing three German aircraft during a dogfight on April 1, 1945. He was also part of a team of four Tuskegee Airmen who won the U.S. Air Force Top Gun flying competition in 1949, although their accomplishment would not be recognized until decades later.

“Harry Stewart was a kind man of profound character and accomplishment with a distinguished career of service he continued long after fighting for our country in World War II,” Brian Smith, president and CEO of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum, said.

Born on July 4, 1924, in Virginia, his family moved to New York when he was young. Stewart had dreamed of flying since he was a child when he would watch planes at LaGuardia airport, according to a book about his life titled “Soaring to Glory: A Tuskegee Airmen’s Firsthand Account of World War II.” In the wake of Pearl Harbor, an 18-year-old Stewart joined what was then considered an experiment to train Black military pilots. The unit sometimes known as the Tuskegee Airmen for where they trained in Alabama or the Red Tails because of the red tips of their P-51 Mustangs.

“I did not recognize at the time the gravity of what we are facing. I just felt as though it was a duty of mine at the time. I just stood up to my duty,” Stewart said of World War II in a 2024 interview with CNN about the war.

Having grown up in a multicultural neighborhood, the segregation and prejudice of the Jim Crow-era South came as a shock to Stewart, but he was determined to finish and earn his wings according to the book about his life. After finishing training, the pilots were assigned to escort U.S. bombers in Europe. The Tuskegee Airmen are credited with losing significantly fewer escorted bombers than other fighter groups.

“I got to really enjoy the idea of the panorama, I would say, of the scene I would see before me with the hundreds of bombers and the hundreds of fighter planes up there and all of them pulling the condensation trails, and it was just the ballet in the sky and a feeling of belonging to something that was really big,” Stewart said in a 2020 interview with WAMC.

Stewart would sometimes say in a self-effacing way that he was too busy enjoying flying to realize he was making history, according to his book.

Stewart had hoped to become a commercial airline pilot after he left the military, but was rejected because of his race. He went on to earn a mechanical engineering degree New York University. He relocated to Detroit and retired as vice president of a natural gas pipeline company.

Stewart told Michigan Public Radio in 2019 that he was moved to tears on a recent commercial flight when he saw who was piloting the aircraft.

“When I entered the plane, I looked into the cockpit there and there were two African American pilots. One was the co-pilot, and one was the pilot. But not only that, the thing that started bringing the tears to my eyes is that they were both female,” Stewart said.

The Air Force last month briefly removed training course s with videos of its storied Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs in an effort to comply with the Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The materials were quickly restored following a bipartisan backlash.

