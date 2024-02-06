All sections
WorldSeptember 29, 2024

Death toll in Nepal flooding and landslides reaches at least 100, with dozens still missing

AP News, Associated Press
People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
A tin shed lies partially submerged at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The death toll from flooding and landslides in Nepal has reached at least 100 people, with dozens still missing.

Police said the death toll hit 100 on Sunday morning, adding it was expected to rise as reports come in from villages across the mountainous country.

The weather in Nepal improved on Sunday, allowing rescue, recovery and clean-up efforts to continue.

Rescuers recovered 14 bodies overnight from two buses headed to Kathmandu that were buried in a landslide by a highway near the capital city.

