All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 13, 2025

Dazzling Ice Castles draw tourists to New Hampshire and other states

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — An annual architectural celebration of ice is up and running again in New Hampshire and several other states.

HOLLY RAMER and ROBERT F. BUKATY, Associated Press
Colorful lights shine inside inside the walls of ice at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Colorful lights shine inside inside the walls of ice at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy peaks into an igloo at the Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A boy peaks into an igloo at the Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nearly-made ice formations appear a glacial blue during daylight hours at the Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Nearly-made ice formations appear a glacial blue during daylight hours at the Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jessica Sullivan holds out her ring finger after accepting a surprise marriage proposal from longtime boyfriend Brian Jacques, of Fairhaven, Mass., at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Jessica Sullivan holds out her ring finger after accepting a surprise marriage proposal from longtime boyfriend Brian Jacques, of Fairhaven, Mass., at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors pose for a photo on opening day at the Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Visitors pose for a photo on opening day at the Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Julia Jones, of Gloucester, Mass., sits on an ice throne at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Julia Jones, of Gloucester, Mass., sits on an ice throne at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A couple shares a romantic moment in a cave at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A couple shares a romantic moment in a cave at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lights embedded in ice formations glow at dusk, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Lights embedded in ice formations glow at dusk, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Youngsters explore caves at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Youngsters explore caves at Ice Castles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in North Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — An annual architectural celebration of ice is up and running again in New Hampshire and several other states.

Ice Castles, which are both temporary art installations and tourist attractions, feature towers, tunnels, archways and caves, all created by growing, harvesting and arranging thousands of icicles and then blasting them with sprinklers.

The company behind the displays has expanded since its first installation in 2011. This year it has operations in Utah, Minnesota, two locations in Colorado and New Hampshire, where the site includes a snow tubing hill and ice bar. After a mild winter last year, officials were thrilled that temperatures were cold enough to open earlier this season.

“It's one of the biggest ice castles we've ever built,” said Jared Henningsen, the company’s vice president for operations. “We're looking at about 25 million pounds of ice spread over two acres.”

As a winter storm brought biting cold and wet snow to the South, visitors to the New Hampshire castle bundled up to explore its twists and turns Friday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Julia Jones of Gloucester, Massachusetts, said she travels to northern New Hampshire several times a year but had not experienced the ice castles until her opening-day visit.

“I've never seen anything like this before,” she said. “Honestly I didn't think it was gonna be this big.”

Jessica Sullivan, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts, also was surprised, and not just by the frozen environment. Her boyfriend, Brian Jacques, proposed to her during their visit.

“It's a beautiful place,” said Jacques, who got the “yes” he was hoping for. “I definitely thought, this is the time and place to do it.”

By day the walls and other structures shine with a pale blue hue. After darkness falls, lights embedded within the ice glow pink, purple and green.

“Once you enter into an ice castle, you're transitioning into something that's totally immersive and unlike something that most guests have ever seen,” Henningsen said. “I think it inspires people.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 13
Russian forces bypass a key stronghold in a bid to cut off i...
WorldJan. 13
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic and new coach Andy Murray ge...
WorldJan. 13
Incoming Trump team is questioning civil servants at Nationa...
WorldJan. 13
Seoul's spy agency says North Korean soldiers captured in Uk...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP Photo Gallery: Young people in Japan mark Coming of Age Day with sumptuous kimonos
WorldJan. 13
AP Photo Gallery: Young people in Japan mark Coming of Age Day with sumptuous kimonos
Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say
WorldJan. 13
Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's retreat, oil prices surge
WorldJan. 13
Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall Street's retreat, oil prices surge
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
WorldJan. 13
Los Angeles wildfire death toll surges to 24 as firefighters brace for more fierce winds
Ripples of Los Angeles fires continue as Meghan delays Netflix series launch, composer's works lost
WorldJan. 13
Ripples of Los Angeles fires continue as Meghan delays Netflix series launch, composer's works lost
What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict
WorldJan. 13
What to know about the latest effort to bring an end to Turkey's 40-year Kurdish conflict
China's exports in December grew 10.7%, beating estimates as higher US tariffs loom
WorldJan. 13
China's exports in December grew 10.7%, beating estimates as higher US tariffs loom
During the NFL playoffs, NBC offers a reminder: The NBA is coming back to its platforms next season
WorldJan. 13
During the NFL playoffs, NBC offers a reminder: The NBA is coming back to its platforms next season
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy