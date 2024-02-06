All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

David Lynch, visionary filmmaker behind 'Twin Peaks' and 'Mulholland Drive,' dies at 78

LOS ANGELES (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - David Lynch appears at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - David Lynch appears at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Lynch, the filmmaker celebrated for his uniquely dark vision in such movies as “Blue Velvet” and “Mulholland Drive” and the TV series “Twin Peaks,” has died just days before his 79th birthday.

His family announced the death in a Facebook post on Thursday. The cause of death and location was not immediately available, but Lynch had been public about his emphysema.

“We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole,’” the post read. “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Lynch was a onetime artist who broke through in the 1970s with the surreal “Eraserhead” and rarely failed to startle and inspire audiences and peers in the following decades. His notable releases ranged from the neo-noir “Mulholland Drive” to the skewed Gothic of “Blue Velvet” to the eclectic and eccentric “Twin Peaks.”

His other credits included the crime story “Wild at Heart,” winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival; the biographical drama “The Elephant Man” and the G-rated, straightforward “The Straight Story.”

