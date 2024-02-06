OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former Oklahoma Gov. David Boren, who became one of the nation's youngest governors in the 1970s at age 33 and later helped shape national intelligence as a U.S. senator, has died. He was 83.

Boren, who went on to serve as president of the University of Oklahoma after retiring from politics, died early Thursday at his home near Newcastle, said Bob Burke, a longtime family friend. He said Boren's death was the result of complications from diabetes.

The son of a Democratic congressman, Boren quickly followed in his father's footsteps into elected office and oversaw a dramatic downsizing of government in Oklahoma, where over decades in legislative corridors and university offices he became one of the state's most influential figures. His son, Dan Boren, also served four terms as an Oklahoma congressman.

In 2019, David Boren cut ties with the university he had led for 24 years amid a probe into allegations that he had sexually harassed male subordinates. Boren denied wrongdoing and the allegations never resulted in charges or civil litigation.

“He was the smartest person I ever knew,” Burke, an attorney and author who managed Boren’s first campaign for the U.S. Senate in 1978. “He was a Rhodes Scholar, yet he could communicate with a farmer in overalls on the Main Street of a small Oklahoma town.

“No Oklahoman had more influence on the state’s progress in its first century than David Boren,” he said.

Boren served in the U.S. Senate between 1979 and 1994 and was the longest-serving chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. He became president of Oklahoma's largest public university after leaving the Senate and held the position until stepping down in 2018.

“He saw public service as a noble calling and dedicated his life to it,” Boren's son, Dan Boren, said in a statement. "The countless heartwarming stories I hear almost daily from people across this state who he helped are reminders of his remarkable life. We shall cherish the memory of his service and remarkable life.”

A year after leaving the University of Oklahoma, a former student alleged he was touched and kissed inappropriately by Boren on several occasions about a decade earlier, allegations that Boren repeatedly denied.

An investigation into Boren’s alleged misconduct by the Jones Day law firm, which ended when Boren severed ties to the university in 2019, was never publicly released. The allegations against Boren tarnished his reputation and led him to withdraw from public life.

Boren served four terms in the Oklahoma House before being elected governor at the age of 33 in 1974, which at the time made him the youngest governor in the country. He ran a reformist campaign that became known as the “Boren Broom Brigade” to demonstrate his pledge to “sweep out the old guard.”

As governor, Boren worked to eliminate the inheritance tax, cut the state income tax and reorganize a state government he described as “cluttered” with 214 boards, agencies and commissions.

“This excessive red tape in government is a constant drain on taxpayer dollars,” Boren once said, adding that the government needed to “get out of the horse and buggy era.”