WorldDecember 9, 2024

Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball's Hall of Fame

DALLAS (AP) — Dave Parker and Dick Allen were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday by the classic era committee.

RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
FILE - Pirates Dave Parker smashes ball that took a bad hop in front of Orioles Rich Dauer and sailed into right field scoring Omar Moreno and the Bucs first run in the seventh inning of the sixth World Series game, Oct. 16, 1979, in Baltimore. Parker was credited with a single. Tim Foli, who later scored, took third. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Pirates Dave Parker smashes ball that took a bad hop in front of Orioles Rich Dauer and sailed into right field scoring Omar Moreno and the Bucs first run in the seventh inning of the sixth World Series game, Oct. 16, 1979, in Baltimore. Parker was credited with a single. Tim Foli, who later scored, took third. (AP Photo, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Chicago White Sox baseball player Dick Allen in 1973. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - Chicago White Sox baseball player Dick Allen in 1973. (AP Photo/File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Member of the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates World Championship team Dave Parker tips his cap during a pre-game ceremony honoring the team before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - Member of the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates World Championship team Dave Parker tips his cap during a pre-game ceremony honoring the team before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Philadelphia Phillies in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former Philadelphia Phillies' Dick Allen waves to the crowd before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
FILE - Former Philadelphia Phillies' Dick Allen waves to the crowd before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Parker received 14 of 16 votes and Allen got 13. A vote of 75% or more was needed for election.

They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 27 along with players voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, whose balloting will be announced on Jan. 21.

Tommy John was third with seven votes on a committee that considered candidates whose primary impact was before 1980. Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris and Luis Tiant each received less than five votes.

Parker, 73, hit .290 with 339 homers and 1,493 RBIs for Pittsburgh (1973-83), Cincinnati (1984-87), Oakland (1988-89), Milwaukee (1990), California (1991) and Toronto (1991).

He won World Series titles in 1979 and '89, was the 1978 NL MVP, won the 1977 and ’78 NL batting titles and was a seven-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove right fielder.

Allen, who died in 2020 at age 78, hit .292 with 351 homers and 1,119 RBIs from 1963-77 for Philadelphia (1963-69, 1975-76), St. Louis (1970), the Los Angeles Dodgers (1971), Chicago White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland (1977).

Known as Richie Allen with the Phillies before asking to be referred to as Dick for the rest of his career, Allen was seven-time All-Star who was voted the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP.

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Félix Hernández are among the 14 players eligible for the BBWAA ballot for the first time in the upcoming vote. Holdovers include Billy Wagner, who was five votes shy last January.

Parker never got more 24.5% during 15 appearances on the BBWAA ballot from 1997-2011. He was on fewer than six ballots from the 2013 expansion era committee and was on seven from the 2019 modern era committee, which considered candidates from 1970-87.

Allen received a high of 18.9% on the BBWAA ballot from 1983-97, then fell short in a series of committee votes.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

