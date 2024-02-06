Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball's Hall of Fame

DALLAS (AP) — Dave Parker and Dick Allen were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday by the classic era committee.

Parker received 14 of 16 votes and Allen got 13. A vote of 75% or more was needed for election.

They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 27 along with players voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, whose balloting will be announced on Jan. 21.

Tommy John was third with seven votes on a committee that considered candidates whose primary impact was before 1980. Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris and Luis Tiant each received less than five votes.

Parker, 73, hit .290 with 339 homers and 1,493 RBIs for Pittsburgh (1973-83), Cincinnati (1984-87), Oakland (1988-89), Milwaukee (1990), California (1991) and Toronto (1991).

He won World Series titles in 1979 and '89, was the 1978 NL MVP, won the 1977 and ’78 NL batting titles and was a seven-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove right fielder.