LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dave Matthews will no longer perform at FireAid, a star-studded benefit concert organized for Los Angeles-area wildfire relief, or the MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala this week.

According to a post shared to the official Dave Matthews Band Instagram account, “due to a critical illness in the family,” Matthews is no longer able to perform at either event.

A representative for the band told The Associated Press there will be no further comment.

At FireAid, Matthews was scheduled to perform at the Kia Forum alongside John Mayer for the first time.