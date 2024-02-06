All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 23, 2024

Dartmouth sorority, two members of fraternity face charges after student who attended party drowned

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A sorority at Dartmouth College and two members of a fraternity are facing charges related to the death of a student who drowned after attending an off-campus party this summer.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - A bicyclist passes a college tour group outside the Baker Library at Dartmouth College, April 7, 2023, in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE - A bicyclist passes a college tour group outside the Baker Library at Dartmouth College, April 7, 2023, in Hanover, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A sorority at Dartmouth College and two members of a fraternity are facing charges related to the death of a student who drowned after attending an off-campus party this summer.

Won Jang, 20, of Middletown, Delaware, had been reported missing in July after the party. State and local emergency responders searched the Connecticut River and found his body.

On Friday, police in Hanover, New Hampshire, where Dartmouth is located, announced that Alpha Phi has been charged with one count of facilitating an underage alcohol house. Two members of the Beta Alpha Omega were charged with providing alcohol to a person under 21.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The party was hosted by Alpha Phi sorority and alcohol was provided by Beta Alpha Omega. Most of those at the party were under 21. At the end of the party, police said several attendees decided to swim in the river. While at the river, a heavy rainstorm hit and most people left. Jang, whose family told authorities he could not swim, was left behind.

At the time of the incident, Dartmouth suspended the sorority and fraternity and those suspensions remain in effect. Jang was a member of Beta Alpha Omega.

“Dartmouth has long valued the contributions that Greek organizations bring to the student experience, when they are operating within their stated values and standards," the college said in a statement. "These organizations, as well as all Dartmouth students and community members, have a responsibility to ensure Dartmouth remains a safe, respectful, equitable, and inclusive community for students, faculty, and staff.”

No one from Alpha Phi could be reached for comment.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 23
Tens of thousands of Spaniards protest housing crunch and hi...
WorldNov. 23
A look at how some of Trump's picks to lead health agencies ...
WorldNov. 23
Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian...
WorldNov. 23
What to know about Scott Turner, Trump's pick for housing se...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Storm dumps record rain in Northern California, while US Northeast deals with winter storms
WorldNov. 23
Storm dumps record rain in Northern California, while US Northeast deals with winter storms
Fighting between armed sectarian groups in restive northwestern Pakistan kills at least 37 people
WorldNov. 23
Fighting between armed sectarian groups in restive northwestern Pakistan kills at least 37 people
Even with access to blockbuster obesity drugs, some people don't lose weight
WorldNov. 23
Even with access to blockbuster obesity drugs, some people don't lose weight
These Peruvian women left the Amazon, but their homeland still inspires their songs and crafts
WorldNov. 23
These Peruvian women left the Amazon, but their homeland still inspires their songs and crafts
Doctor at the heart of Turkey's newborn baby deaths case says he was a 'trusted' physician
WorldNov. 23
Doctor at the heart of Turkey's newborn baby deaths case says he was a 'trusted' physician
At least 11 killed and dozens injured in Israeli strikes in Beirut as diplomats push for cease-fire
WorldNov. 23
At least 11 killed and dozens injured in Israeli strikes in Beirut as diplomats push for cease-fire
Japan will hold first memorial for 'all workers' at Sado gold mines but blurs WWII atrocity. Why?
WorldNov. 23
Japan will hold first memorial for 'all workers' at Sado gold mines but blurs WWII atrocity. Why?
Laos government pledges justice in mass alcohol poisoning case that has killed 6 tourists
WorldNov. 23
Laos government pledges justice in mass alcohol poisoning case that has killed 6 tourists
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy