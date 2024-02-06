'Dark MAGA' spreads as conservatives embrace Musk's influence on Trump

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — At an annual gathering of conservative activists, the signature red “ Make America Great Again ” hats popularized by President Donald Trump were interspersed with a noticeable number of the black “Dark MAGA” hats made popular by Elon Musk.

It was just one sign of Musk's emerging influence and how the world's wealthiest man — who once backed Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden — has become a conservative power center in his own right due to his connections to Trump.

“He is an authentic and unique individual. I am glad he is on the team,” said Whitney Mason, a 62-year-old real estate agent who was traveling from Seattle.

Musk was an unexpected guest of honor at the Conservative Political Action Conference, with his appearance announced hours before he took the stage wielding a chainsaw. The prop, and his comments, left little subtlety about his role or his influence, days after the Trump administration claimed in court that Musk was not in charge of his signature Department of Government Efficiency.

Speakers at CPAC frequently brought up DOGE, playfully named after a meme coin with the face of a Shiba Inu dog popularized by Musk in 2021. They variously referred to him as a “white knight,” a “hero of free speech,” and according to one of his harshest critics, Steve Bannon, “Superman.”

“What Elon and the team are doing is what Congress has not had the ability to do," House Speaker Mike Johnson told the crowd of conservatives. "They have cracked the code. They’re inside the belly of the beast of the bureaucracy, and the algorithms are crawling through."

The Trump administration, under Musk’s advice, has fired thousands of federal workers without warning. It gave employees an option to resign and gutted agencies without congressional approval. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who bought Twitter in 2022, has pledged to identify areas to cut costs and streamline services and save trillions of taxpayer dollars, with directives that spark confusion and have prompted demonstrations across agencies.

As Trump spoke at CPAC on Saturday, Musk announced federal workers would get an email to explain what they accomplished over the last week, saying “failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

“Elon is doing a great job,” Trump said in his speech on Saturday. “We love Elon, don’t we? He’s a character.”

Critics have said that Musk could stand to benefit from his close relationship with Trump as there are a number of federal investigations and safety programs created through federal agency orders that are hitting Tesla's plans to create fleets of robo-taxis and self-driving cars. Musk's SpaceX also has major contracts with the Pentagon, NASA and intelligence agencies.