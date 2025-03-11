All sections
March 11, 2025

Daniel Jones agrees to a 1-year, $14 million deal with the Colts, AP source says

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)
FILE - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign until Wednesday, said Jones’ deal is worth up to $17.7 million.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 by the Giants, will get a chance to compete with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis. Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, is 8-7 as a starter in two seasons.

Jones was 24-44-1 in New York with one playoff victory. He finished last season as a backup for the Vikings after the Giants released him.

Minnesota appears set to start J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season with a knee injury. Sam Darnold, who led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, agreed to a deal with Seattle.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

