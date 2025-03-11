Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign until Wednesday, said Jones’ deal is worth up to $17.7 million.

Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 by the Giants, will get a chance to compete with Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis. Richardson, the fourth pick in the 2023 draft, is 8-7 as a starter in two seasons.