Driver Simon Vitse and co-driver Max Delfino compete during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A rider jumps during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally between Hail and Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Toby Price and co-driver Sam Sunderland compete during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally between Hail and Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Riders compete during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Physiotherapists treat rider Philippe Gendron, left, and co-driver Taye Perry after the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man protects himself from dust during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Martin Prokop and co-driver Viktor Chytka compete during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A car is reflected in the glasses of a spectator during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Henk Lategan and co-driver Brett Cummings compete during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Skyler Howes rides past a herd of goats during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rider Juan Puga competes during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally between Hail and Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Barbora Holicka and co-driver Lucie Engova drive their Citroen 2CV during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally Classic between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cars drive during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally with start and finish in Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mechanics work on a truck during the rest day of the Dakar Rally in Hail, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rider Ricky Brabec competes during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally between Al Duwadimi and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Camels are pictured during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Workers at the bivouac play table soccer after the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man climbs to watch the drivers during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally between Riyadh and Haradh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Spectators watch drivers compete during the sixth stage of the Dakar Rally between Hail and Al Duwadimi, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Driver Seth Quintero and co-driver Dennis Zenz compete during the tenth stage of the Dakar Rally between Haradh and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) ASSOCIATED PRESS