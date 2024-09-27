EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There was a sense of relief in a somewhat subdued Dallas Cowboys locker room after a hard-fought victory over the New York Giants. There was little celebration.

What was important Thursday night were the numbers on the scoreboard at MetLife Stadium. Dallas Cowboys 20, New York Giants 15.

The two-game losing streak was over and those who have been criticizing Dallas (2-2) and coach Mike McCarthy and predicting a disappointing season had been quieted for one night. The Cowboys were back to being the Cowboys, a good offense and a solid defense.

Dak Prescott threw one of his two touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys beat the Giants for the seventh straight time and 14th in 15 games.

“We got to change the narrative. That’s what this game did, especially over a long weekend,” said Prescott, who completed 22 of 27 for 221 yards. “It puts us at 2-and-2. It allows us a couple of days to get our mind right, to get our body right.”

Prescott hit running back Rico Dowdle on a 15-yard screen pass for a touchdown to put Dallas ahead in the first quarter. He then found Lamb for a 55-yard catch-and-run TD on a play that ended with the receiver being called for taunting.

“I lost my first two games to them,” said Prescott, who has won his last 13 starts against New York. “It could have been a remarkable rookie year had that not happened. It’s a good matchup for us. The offensive line always sets the tone. I love playing here in New York. Cowboy fans travel well.”

Lamb slipped past two defenders and trotted into the end zone. He then fired the ball in their direction and flexed his muscles, drawing an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.

“I think it was the only 1-on-1 I got all game and we exploited it,” said Lamb, who hadh seven catches for 98 yards. He still has not had a 100-yard game this season.

Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 60 and 40 yards for Dallas, which came into the game with major concerns after being thoroughly beaten at home by New Orleans and Baltimore. A new issue for the Cowboys is an apparent leg injury to star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Parsons said he is getting X-rays on Friday.

Greg Joseph made field goals of 52, 41, 38, 22 and 42 for the Giants (1-3), who controlled the ball for 35:37 but failed to score a touchdown at home for the second straight game. They had two field goals in a 28-6 loss to Minnesota in their opener.

What hurt New York was its inability to run against the league's worst rush defense. Dallas been giving up an average of 185.7 yards, but it held the Giants to 26 yards on 24 carries, a 1.1-yard average.

“I would say we’ve got to do a better job in the run game, and that starts with me,” coach Brian Daboll said. “But we tried a variety of things, we couldn’t really get much going.”