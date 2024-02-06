All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 2, 2025

Crypto mogul Do Kwon pleads not guilty in first US court appearance

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean cryptocurrency mogul Do Hyeong Kwon pleaded not guilty Thursday to a freshly unsealed indictment released in time for his first U.S. court appearance.

LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
FILE - Montenegrin police officers escort South Korean citizen, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic, File)
FILE - Montenegrin police officers escort South Korean citizen, Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean cryptocurrency mogul Do Hyeong Kwon pleaded not guilty Thursday to a freshly unsealed indictment released in time for his first U.S. court appearance.

Kwon entered the plea in Manhattan federal court two days after his extradition from Montenegro.

The indictment alleges that the man dubbed by some as “the cryptocurrency king” lied to investors from 2018 to 2022 to fool them into pouring money into Terraform Labs, the Singapore crypto firm he cofounded.

Authorities say investors worldwide were harmed by the $40 billion crash of Terraform Labs’ cryptocurrency.

The May 2022 collapse came despite the company’s claim that TerraUSD was a “stablecoin” that could be relied upon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kwon did not speak during his court appearance, except to acknowledge that he understood English. His lawyer, Andrew Chesley, entered not guilty pleas to two separate versions of the indictment charging him with conspiracy, along with commodities, securities and wire fraud. A money laundering charge was added Thursday.

Chesley and another defense lawyer, David Patton, declined comment as they emerged from the courtroom. Their client was returned to a federal jail after the lawyers consented to his detention.

The superseding indictment accused Kwon of deceiving investors by telling them that Terraform had developed novel reliable financial technologies enabling it to turn blockchain technology into a self-contained decentralized financial world with its own money, payment system, stock market and savings bank.

“In fact,” the indictment said, “Kwon's constructed financial world was built on lies and manipulative and deceptive techniques used to mislead investors, users, business partners, and government regulators” about Terraform's business.

“Behind the scenes, core Terraform products did not work as Kwon advertised, and were manipulated to create the illusion of a functioning and decentralized financial system in order to lure investors,” it added.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 2
An orca that carried her dead calf for weeks in 2018 is doin...
WorldJan. 2
What's on the table in 2025? Some predicted trends in food
WorldJan. 2
Jill Biden gets the priciest gift from a foreign leader in 2...
WorldJan. 2
Turo-rented cars were involved in 2 deadly incidents this Ne...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man arrested after New Year's Day break-in at NYC mayor's residence
WorldJan. 2
Man arrested after New Year's Day break-in at NYC mayor's residence
AP PHOTOS: Syria's new security forces conduct sweeps in Homs, looking for ousted Assad's loyalists
WorldJan. 2
AP PHOTOS: Syria's new security forces conduct sweeps in Homs, looking for ousted Assad's loyalists
A data company has figured out which airlines fly on time most often
WorldJan. 2
A data company has figured out which airlines fly on time most often
Man pushed onto NYC subway tracks recovering while suspect is charged with attempted murder
WorldJan. 2
Man pushed onto NYC subway tracks recovering while suspect is charged with attempted murder
Superdome re-opens from lockdown for the Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame
WorldJan. 2
Superdome re-opens from lockdown for the Sugar Bowl CFP quarterfinal between Georgia and Notre Dame
New Israeli airstrikes in Gaza humanitarian zone and elsewhere kill at least 26
WorldJan. 2
New Israeli airstrikes in Gaza humanitarian zone and elsewhere kill at least 26
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s computer dispatch system remains down since New Year’s Eve
WorldJan. 2
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s computer dispatch system remains down since New Year’s Eve
PHOTO COLLECTION: New Orleans Car into Crowd
WorldJan. 2
PHOTO COLLECTION: New Orleans Car into Crowd
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy