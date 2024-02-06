ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A cruise ship rescued four people from a disabled catamaran that was taking on water hundreds of miles (kilometers) off the coast of Bermuda on Sunday, officials said.

The disabled 50-foot catamaran, the Serenity, was about 265 miles (426 kilometers) off the coast of Bermuda, when its escape hatch blew a gasket, causing the vessel to take on water, U.S. Coast Guard 5th District spokesperson Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills said in an email. The Coast Guard put out a broadcast requesting assistance from the nearest ship and the Disney Treasure — which was about 80 miles (129 kilometers) away from the Serenity — responded, launching a lifeboat to rescue all four passengers.