WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree comes with a strong New England accent, and locals could not be more excited.

The Norway spruce that will travel to New York City hails from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. It was scheduled to be cut down Thursday and make the roughly 140-mile (225-kilometer) journey south, arriving Nov. 9 in midtown Manhattan.

The tree will be lit during a live TV broadcast on Dec. 4, featuring 50,000 multi-colored lights with a Swarovski star on top and remain on display until mid-January.

Local residents were flocking to the tree this week, which was planted 67 years ago in honor of the homeowner's nieces and several workers could be seen high up in the 11-ton (9.97-metric ton) tree, tying up its branches for a trip down south.

It is the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to come from Massachusetts since 1959.

“There’s a lot of people coming to town that are interested in this. So people are at the house taking pictures and excited about it,” said Bernie Fallon, a resident of West Stockbridge, a town of 1,400 in western Massachusetts. “The talk of the town, local gossip and conversation is quite high.”