ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s incumbent President Zoran Milanović will be the overwhelming favorite to win reelection when he faces a ruling conservative party candidate in a runoff presidential vote on Sunday.

The left-leaning Milanović comfortably won the first round of voting on Dec. 29, leaving his main challenger Dragan Primorac, a forensic scientist who had unsuccessfully run for presidency previously, and six other candidates far behind.

The runoff between the top two contenders was necessary because Milanović won 49% of the vote, falling short of securing outright victory by merely 5,000 votes, while Primorac trailed far behind with 19%.

The election comes as the European Union and NATO member country of 3.8 million people struggles with biting inflation, corruption scandals and a labor shortage.

Milanović, 58, is an outspoken critic of Western military support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. He is the most popular politician in Croatia, and is sometimes compared to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for his combative style of communication with political opponents.

Milanović has served as prime minister in the past with a mixed record. He has been a fierce critic of current Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and the pair have long sparred with each other.

Milanović regularly accuses Plenković and his conservative Croatian Democratic Union party of systemic corruption, calling the premier a “serious threat to Croatia’s democracy.”

Plenković has sought to portray Sunday's vote as one about Croatia’s future in the EU and NATO. He has labelled Milanović “pro-Russian” and a threat to Croatia’s international standing.

Political analyst Viseslav Raos said the increasingly outspoken Milanović has no motive to “try to please someone or try to control himself.”