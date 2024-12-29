All sections
December 29, 2024

Croatia's incumbent president gains most votes for re-election, but not enough to avoid a runoff

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia's incumbent President Zoran Milanovic won most of the votes in the first round of a presidential election on Sunday, but must face a runoff against a ruling party candidate to secure another five-year term.

DARKO BANDIC, Associated Press
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic greets the media after his vote during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic greets the media after his vote during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man casts his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
A man casts his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic prepares his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic prepares his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) poses as he casts his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) poses as he casts his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ivana Kekin, left-green candidate of the (Mozemo) "We Can" arrives at a polling station during presidential elections in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Ivana Kekin, left-green candidate of the (Mozemo) "We Can" arrives at a polling station during presidential elections in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman prepares her ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
A woman prepares her ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic speaks to the media after casting his ballot during presidential elections, at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic speaks to the media after casting his ballot during presidential elections, at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man casts his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
A man casts his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of the election commission sets the coat of arms during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
A member of the election commission sets the coat of arms during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) speaks to the media after casting his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) speaks to the media after casting his ballot during a presidential election at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) arrives at a polling station during a presidential election in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) arrives at a polling station during a presidential election in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic casts his ballot during presidential elections, at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic casts his ballot during presidential elections, at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ivana Kekin, left-green candidate of the (Mozemo) "We Can" party casts her ballot during presidential elections, at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Ivana Kekin, left-green candidate of the (Mozemo) "We Can" party casts her ballot during presidential elections, at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man casts his ballot during presidential elections, at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
A man casts his ballot during presidential elections, at a polling station in Zagreb, Croatia, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s incumbent President Zoran Milanovic won most of the votes in the first round of a presidential election on Sunday, but must face a runoff against a ruling party candidate to secure another five-year term.

With nearly all of the votes counted, left-leaning Milanovic won 49% while his main challenger Dragan Primorac, a candidate of the ruling conservative HDZ party, trailed far behind with 19%.

Pre-election polls had predicted that the two would face off in the second round on Jan. 12, as none of the eight presidential election contenders were projected to get more than 50% of the vote.

Milanovic thanked his supporters but warned “this was just a first run.”

“Let’s not be triumphant, let’s be realistic, firmly on the ground,” he said. “We must fight all over again. It’s not over till it’s over.”

Milanovic is an outspoken critic of Western military support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. He is often compared to Donald Trump for his combative style of communication with political opponents.

The most popular politician in Croatia, 58-year-old Milanović has served as prime minister in the past. Populist in style, he has been a fierce critic of current Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and continuous sparring between the two has lately marked Croatia’s political scene.

Plenković, the prime minister, has sought to portray the vote as one about Croatia’s future in the EU and NATO. He has labeled Milanović “pro-Russian” and a threat to Croatia’s international standing.

“The difference between him and Milanović is quite simple: Milanović is leading us East, Primorac is leading us West,” he said.

Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Croatia, an elected president holds political authority and acts as the supreme military commander.

Milanović has criticized the NATO and European Union support for Ukraine and has often insisted that Croatia should not take sides. He has said Croatia should stay away from global disputes, though it is a member of both NATO and the EU.

Milanović has also blocked Croatia’s participation in a NATO-led training mission for Ukraine, declaring that “no Croatian soldier will take part in somebody else’s war.”

His main rival in the election, Primorac, has stated that “Croatia’s place is in the West, not the East.” His presidency bid, however, has been marred by a high-level corruption case that landed Croatia’s health minister in jail last month and featured prominently in pre-election debates.

During the election campaign, Primorac has sought to portray himself as a unifier and Milanović as divisive.

Primorac was upbeat despite such a big defeat in the first round.

“I know the difference (in votes) at first sight seems very big,” said Primorac, who insisted that the center-right votes had split among too many conservative candidates.

“Now we have a great opportunity to face each other one on one and show who stands for what,” he said.

Sunday’s presidential election is Croatia’s third vote this year, following a parliamentary election in April and the European Parliament balloting in June.

