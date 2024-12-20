ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack at a school in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, on Friday, police said.

They said the attack happened at 9:50 a.m. at the Precko Elementary School in the neighborhood of the same name. They described the attacker as a “young male” and said he had been detained.

Health Minister Irena Hristic said the attacker was over 18, while media reported he was 19.