WorldDecember 20, 2024

Croatian police say a 7-year-old girl died and 6 people were wounded in a knife attack in a school

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack at a school in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, on Friday, police said.

AP News, Associated Press
Police secure access to the elementary school where a 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ronald Gorsic)
Police secure access to the elementary school where a 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ronald Gorsic)
Police secure access to the elementary school where a 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Damir Krajac)
Police secure access to the elementary school where a 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Damir Krajac)
An ambulance helicopter takes off from the elementary school following a knife attack in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Damir Krajac)
An ambulance helicopter takes off from the elementary school following a knife attack in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Damir Krajac)
Police secure access to the elementary school where a 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Damir Krajac)
Police secure access to the elementary school where a 7-year-old girl died and a teacher and five other students were wounded in a knife attack in Zagreb, Croatia, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Damir Krajac)

They said the attack happened at 9:50 a.m. at the Precko Elementary School in the neighborhood of the same name. They described the attacker as a "young male" and said he had been detained.

They said the attack happened at 9:50 a.m. at the Precko Elementary School in the neighborhood of the same name. They described the attacker as a “young male” and said he had been detained.

Health Minister Irena Hristic said the attacker was over 18, while media reported he was 19.

Video footage published by Croatian media showed children running away from the school building and a medical helicopter landing in the schoolyard.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the start of the government session that he is “appalled” by the attack and that authorities are still working to determine exactly what happened. Plenkovic said several children have been taken to various hospitals in Zagreb.

State HRT television said the attacker entered the school and went straight into the first classroom he found and attacked the children.

School attacks are rare in Croatia. Last May, a teenager in neighboring Serbia opened fire at a school in the capital Belgrade, killing nine fellow students and a school guard.

