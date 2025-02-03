All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 3, 2025

Crews return to the Potomac River to recover wreckage from DC midair collision

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Crews were on the scene on the Potomac River on Monday to retrieve the submerged wreckage of an airliner and an Army helicopter that collided midair in the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001.

DAVID R. MARTIN, MICHAEL R. SISAK and CLAUDIA LAUER, Associated Press
The sun rises above a wreckage site in the Potomac River across from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The sun rises above a wreckage site in the Potomac River across from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators and members of the salvage crew recover wreckage from the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (NTSB via AP)
In this undated image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators and members of the salvage crew recover wreckage from the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (NTSB via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, cranes are pictured in the Potomac river Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet, at left, that collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Arlington, Va., as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, cranes are pictured in the Potomac river Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet, at left, that collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Arlington, Va., as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The sun rises and a jet lifts off above a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The sun rises and a jet lifts off above a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators and members of the salvage crew recover wreckage from the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (NTSB via AP)
In this undated image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators and members of the salvage crew recover wreckage from the Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (NTSB via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this undated image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators examine a flight data recorder recovered from the wreckage of a mid-air collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (NTSB via AP)
In this undated image provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB investigators examine a flight data recorder recovered from the wreckage of a mid-air collision between an Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. (NTSB via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter gather at the end of runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter gather at the end of runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter gather at the end of runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter gather at the end of runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An American Airlines jet passes as police officers escort buses carrying family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter to runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
An American Airlines jet passes as police officers escort buses carrying family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter to runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Young skates visit a memorial along the boards at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va., for the figure skaters who were among the 67 victims of a mid-air collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Young skates visit a memorial along the boards at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va., for the figure skaters who were among the 67 victims of a mid-air collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Families of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter stand near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at the end of the runway 33 from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Families of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter stand near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at the end of the runway 33 from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers escort buses carrying family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter to runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Police officers escort buses carrying family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter to runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter walk to the end of runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter walk to the end of runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An American Eagle jet passes as rescue and salvage crews work near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
An American Eagle jet passes as rescue and salvage crews work near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Buses carrying family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter arrive to runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Buses carrying family members of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter arrive to runway 33 near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Families of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter stand near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at the end of the runway 33 from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Families of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter stand near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at the end of the runway 33 from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescue and salvage crews with cranes work near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Rescue and salvage crews with cranes work near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A memorial is seen along the boards at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va., for the figure skaters who were among the 67 victims of a mid-air collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A memorial is seen along the boards at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va., for the figure skaters who were among the 67 victims of a mid-air collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A memorial is seen along the boards at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va., for the figure skaters who were among the 67 victims of a mid-air collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
A memorial is seen along the boards at MedStar Capitals Iceplex Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Arlington, Va., for the figure skaters who were among the 67 victims of a mid-air collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines flight from Kansas. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, cranes are pictured in the Potomac river Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet, at left, that collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Arlington, Va., as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, cranes are pictured in the Potomac river Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, near the wreckage of an American Airlines jet, at left, that collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Arlington, Va., as seen from Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Crews were on the scene on the Potomac River on Monday to retrieve the submerged wreckage of an airliner and an Army helicopter that collided midair in the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001.

Authorities have recovered and identified 55 of the 67 people killed in the crash and Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly has said they are confident all will be found. Crews were expected to begin the work of lifting the wreckage on Monday and at daybreak they could be seen aboard a vessel with a crane.

More than 300 responders were taking part in the recovery effort at a given time, officials said. Two Navy barges were also deployed to lift heavy wreckage.

Divers and salvage workers are adhering to strict protocols and will stop moving debris if a body is found, Col. Francis B. Pera of the Army Corps of Engineers said Sunday. The “dignified recovery” of remains takes precedence over all else, he said.

Portions of the two aircraft that collided over the river Wednesday night near Reagan Washington National Airport — an American Airlines jet with 64 people aboard and an Army Black Hawk helicopter with 3 aboard — will be loaded onto flatbed trucks and taken to a hangar for investigation.

The crash occurred when the jet, en route from Wichita, Kansas, was about to land. The Black Hawk was on a training mission. There were no survivors.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Sunday, family members were taken in buses with a police escort to the Potomac River bank near where the two aircraft came to rest after colliding.

The plane’s passengers included figure skaters returning from the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita and a group of hunters returning from a guided trip. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland; and Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina, were in the helicopter.

Federal investigators were working to piece together the events that led to the collision. Full investigations typically take a year or more. Investigators hope to have a preliminary report within 30 days.

Wednesday’s crash was the deadliest in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001, when a jet slammed into a New York City neighborhood just after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground.

Experts stress that plane travel is overwhelmingly safe, but the crowded airspace around Reagan Airport can challenge even experienced pilots. ___

Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed reporting.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 3
Their sacred land was a gift for their courage. Yet Maká peo...
WorldFeb. 3
Ukrainian troops losing ground to Russia as Trump talks of e...
WorldFeb. 3
American bald eagles are having a moment, ecologically and c...
WorldFeb. 3
At least 19 killed mostly women in a car bomb explosion in n...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
NFL emails reveal extent of Saints' damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis
WorldFeb. 3
NFL emails reveal extent of Saints' damage control for clergy sex abuse crisis
Pope lists tragedies of children in war and trafficking at a rights summit
WorldFeb. 3
Pope lists tragedies of children in war and trafficking at a rights summit
Hospitals in eastern Congo are crowded with wounded and exhausting their supplies
WorldFeb. 3
Hospitals in eastern Congo are crowded with wounded and exhausting their supplies
AP PHOTOS: Vivid, shocking or thought-provoking tattoos are showcased in Paris
WorldFeb. 3
AP PHOTOS: Vivid, shocking or thought-provoking tattoos are showcased in Paris
The Grammys had a few surprises up their sleeves. Here are some key moments from the show
WorldFeb. 3
The Grammys had a few surprises up their sleeves. Here are some key moments from the show
Trump's aid freeze shocks a Syria camp holding families linked to the Islamic State group
WorldFeb. 3
Trump's aid freeze shocks a Syria camp holding families linked to the Islamic State group
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos 67th Annual Grammy Awards
WorldFeb. 3
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos 67th Annual Grammy Awards
People left to navigate immigration court complexities alone after federally funded aid pulled
WorldFeb. 3
People left to navigate immigration court complexities alone after federally funded aid pulled
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy