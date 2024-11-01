Creative 'I Voted' stickers branch out beyond the familiar flag design

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Whether scenic or slightly sinister — angry werewolf, anyone? — the designs on the front of “I Voted” stickers are attracting a lot of attention this year. But have you ever considered the back of your Election Day souvenir?

“Garment-safe adhesive, it’s incredibly important,” said Janet Boudreau, one sticker designer. “You can ruin leather, silk, fine wool if you don’t use garment-safe adhesive on any sticker that goes on fabric.”

Boudreau should know. She designed the iconic sticker that has been a polling place staple for decades: a simple ellipse featuring a rippling red, white and blue American flag. And while the company she once owned now has competition, she is delighted by the new versions cropping up around the country, many of them designed by children.

“I am all for it,” she said. “And I’m all for younger people getting involved and understanding the power of voting and having faith in it.”

Two years ago, a New York county’s stickers featuring a wild-eyed crab-like creature created by a 14-year-old boy became an online sensation. This year the smash hit — one of nine designs distributed in Michigan — depicts a werewolf shredding its shirt in front of an American flag.

The 12-year-old Michigan designer declined an interview request, but other young artists described rewarding experiences.

In Milton, New Hampshire, 10-year-old Grace was treated like a celebrity when she visited the polls for the presidential primary in January and town elections in March.

“I definitely did see a difference in everyone’s attitude, like everyone seemed happier and more excited to vote because they’d get a cool sticker that I designed,” she said. “And I really think it was cool that I made an impact on the way people vote and how they feel about voting.”

New Hampshire’s contest was open to fourth graders and more than 1,000 submitted entries. Grace, whose design features the state’s fallen but not forgotten Old Man of the Mountain rock formation, not only got to attend a pizza party at the Statehouse but has since become pen pals with one of the other two winners.

While Grace settled on her design quickly, 11-year-old Rilynn drafted three versions and had her family vote on their favorite. The winner? A moose standing on a ledge overlooking colorful fall foliage and the state’s highest mountain.

Like Grace, she was excited to see her stickers in action earlier this year.

“They had a huge pile of stickers and people were literally picking out my sticker,” she said. “By the time my dad got there, he didn’t get one.”

Not all of the new stickers are designed by children.

In Denver, incarcerated individuals designed two stickers, one featuring the Colorado flag with a brick building, sun and purple mountains comprising the “D” in “voted.” The design competition was aimed at promoting civic engagement and fostering a sense of purpose and community.